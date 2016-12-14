US Briefs: STX hires chief comms officer

Communications specialist Patricia Röckenwagner has been brought in to the newly created role, effective January 17.

Röckenwagner arrives at STX Entertainment from Advance VixeidPartners, the independent investment arm of Advance Publications and Condé Nast.

She previously led corporate branding and communications for Condé Nast and before that, held senior executive communications and branding positions at McGraw Hill Financial (now S&P Global), Paramount Pictures, Time Warner Cable, Comcast and AT&T.