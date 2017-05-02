US writers' strike averted as "tentative" deal reached

WGA, AMPTP reach “tentative” three-year deal.

The Writers Guilds of America West and East (WGA) and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have reached a “tentative” last-minute agreement to avert the impending writers strike.

The old contract expired at midnight Pacific Time on May 1. The new deal will now need to be ratified by the WGA’s board and eventually its members.

In a statement, the WGA confirmed that the teams have “concluded negotiations and have reached a tentative agreement on terms for a new three-year collective bargaining agreement” which it said was worth “$130m more than the pattern we were expected to accept”.

The WGA cited contribution increases to the organisation’s health plan, as well as expanded protections in options and exclusivity, and an increase in Pay TV residuals, as terms that it had made gains in.

Further details of the agreement will be provided in the coming days.

Read the statement in full below.