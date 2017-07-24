Vienna International Film Festival chief Hans Hurch dies at 64

Festival head oversaw 20 editions of the Viennale.

Hans Hurch, director of the Vienna International Film Festival (Viennale), has died at the age of 64, the festival confirmed on Monday (July 24).

He suffered heart failure in Rome, where he had been meeting with filmmaker Abel Ferrara. The festival was informed on Sunday evening (July 23).

Hurch took over the position of head of the Viennale in 1997, he was formerly a film critic working in Vienna. He was born in Schärding, northern Austria, in 1952.

Two years ago – while overseeing his 20th festival - he confirmed that the 2018 edition of the event would be his last in the role.

The 2017 festival, the 55th edition of the event, is scheduled to run October 19 – November 2.

