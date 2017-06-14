Weinsteins set 'The Intouchables' remake release date

Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart, Nicole Kidman star in upcoming English-language version.

The Weinstein Company will release the untitled remake of French smash The Intouchables in the US on March 9, 2018.

Neil Burger directs the film about the unlikely friendship that ensues when an ex-con finds a job as a carer for a paralysed New York billionaire.

Round out the key cast are Julianna Margulies and Aja Naomi King. Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Harvey Weinstein produced the project, which shot in Philadelphia in March.

Jon Hartmere adapted the screenplay from the 2011 French original The Intouchables, which grossed more than $400m worldwide and turned Omar Sy into a star.

Cranston will next be seen in Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying that will open the New York Film Festival in September.

Hart stars in December release Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle.

Kidman is riding high following critical adulation for her recent Cannes premieres The Beguiled, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, and TV show Top Of The Lake: China Girl.