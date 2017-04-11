'The Crown' heads Bafta TV nominations

Netflix drama shortlisted five times.

Left Bank Pictures’ regal drama The Crown has picked up five nominations at the Bafta Television Awards.

The Netflix show has reached the shortlist in categories including best drama series, where it will compete against ITV’s The Durrells, BBC1’s War & Peace and the second series of Happy Valley.

Clare Foy has been nominated in the leading actress category for her role as the Queen, and has been nominated alongside Jodie Comer (Thirteen), Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW) and Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley).

The show has also received two nods in the supporting actor category and an additional place on the supporting actress shortlist.

BBC1 has become the most-nominated channel with 25 entries, ahead of BBC2 (22) and Channel 4 (16). BBC3 pipped ITV with 8 nominations against the commercial broadcaster’s 7.

BBC1’s charge was led by Happy Valley and one-off drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy, which received three nominations each.

BBC3’s breakout hit comedy Fleabag also landed three nominations, for best scripted comedy, and two in the female performance in a comedy category for creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Coleman.

In the non-scripted categories, C4’s 24 Hours In Police Custody, BBC2’s Exodus: Our Journey to Europe, C4’s Kids On The Edge and BBC4’s The Prosecutors: Real Crime And Punishment will battle it out for best factual programme.

The BBC swept the board in the single doc category with True Vision’s Behind Closed Doors, Very Much So Productions and Passion Pictures’ Hillsborough, Minnow Films’ How To Die: Simon’s Choice and Adam Curtis’ Hypernormalisation.

The Bafta TV Awards will take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 14 May.

Bafta TV Awards 2017

COMEDY & COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

CHARLIE BROOKER’S 2016 WIPE Production Team - House of Tomorrow/BBC Two

CUNK ON SHAKESPEARE Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, Sam Ward, Lorry Powles - House of Tomorrow/BBC Two

THE LAST LEG Production Team - Open Mike Productions/Channel 4

TASKMASTER Alex Horne, Andy Cartwright, Andy Devonshire - Avalon/Dave

CURRENT AFFAIRS

INSIDE OBAMA’S WHITE HOUSE Norma Percy, Brian Lapping, Paul Mitchell, Sarah Wallis - Brook Lapping/BBC Two

TEENAGE PRISON ABUSE EXPOSED (PANORAMA) Production Team - BBC Productions/BBC One

THREE DAYS OF TERROR: THE CHARLIE HEBDO ATTACKS (THIS WORLD) Dan Reed, Mark Towns, Luc Hermann - AMOS Pictures/BBC Two

UNARMED BLACK MALE (THIS WORLD) James Jones, Sarah Foudy, Sarah Waldron, Sam Bagnall - BBC Current Affairs/BBC Two

DRAMA SERIES

THE CROWN Production Team - Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

THE DURRELLS Production Team - Sid Gentle Films Ltd/Masterpiece/ITV

HAPPY VALLEY Sally Wainwright, Juliet Charlesworth, Nicola Shindler, Neasa Hardiman - Red Production Company/BBC One

WAR & PEACE Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC Wales/Lookout Point/TWC/BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

ADAM HILLS The Last Leg - Open Mike Productions/Channel 4

CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN Strictly Come Dancing - BBC Studios/BBC One

GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show - So Television/BBC One

MICHAEL MCINTYRE Michael McIntyre’s Big Show - Hungry McBear/BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY Production Team - ITV Studios/Mitre Television/ITV

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT Richard Holloway, Amelia Brown - Thames/ITV

MICHAEL MCINTYRE’S BIG SHOW Christian Fletcher, Dan Baldwin, Claire Horton, Chris Howe - Hungry McBear/BBC One

STRICTLY COME DANCING Louise Rainbow, Nikki Parsons, Robin Lee-Perrella, Jason Gilkison - BBC Studios/BBC On

FACTUAL SERIES

24 HOURS IN POLICE CUSTODY Production Team - The Garden Productions Ltd/Channel 4

EXODUS: OUR JOURNEY TO EUROPE Production Team - KEO Films/BBC Two

KIDS ON THE EDGE Production Team - Century Films/Channel 4

THE PROSECUTORS: REAL CRIME AND PUNISHMENT Production Team - Gold Star Productions/BBC Four

FEATURES

THE DOCTOR WHO GAVE UP DRUGS Production Team - Raw TV/BBC One

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF Production Team - Love Productions/BBC One

TRAVEL MAN: 48 HOURS IN… Chris Richards, Nicola Silk, Leo McCrea, Richard Ayoade - North One Television/Channel 4

WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? Production Team - Wall to Wall Media/BBC One

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

DIANE MORGAN Cunk on Shakespeare - House of Tomorrow/BBC Two

LESLEY MANVILLE Mum - Big Talk Productions/BBC Two

OLIVIA COLMAN Fleabag - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

INTERNATIONAL

THE NIGHT OF Production Team - HBO/Sky Atlantic

THE PEOPLE V OJ SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson - Fox 21 Television Studios/FX Productions/BBC Two

STRANGER THINGS Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen - 21 Laps Entertainment/Netflix

TRANSPARENT Jill Soloway, Andrea Sperling, Victor Hsu, Bridget Bedard - Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime Instant Video

LEADING ACTOR

ADEEL AKHTAR Murdered by My Father - BBC Studios/BBC Three

BABOU CEESAY Damilola, Our Loved Boy - Minnow Films/BBC One

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses - Neal Street Productions/BBC Two Productions/Carnival Films/NBC Universal/Thirteen/BBC Two

ROBBIE COLTRANE National Treasure - The Forge/Channel 4

LEADING ACTRESS

CLAIRE FOY The Crown - Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

JODIE COMER Thirteen - BBC Studios/BBC America/BBC Three

NIKKI AMUKA-BIRD NW - Mammoth Screen/BBC Two

SARAH LANCASHIRE Happy Valley - Red Production Company/BBC One

LIVE EVENT

THE CENTENARY OF THE BATTLE OF THE SOMME: THIEPVAL Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One

SHAKESPEARE LIVE! FROM THE RSC Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC Two

STAND UP TO CANCER Production Team - Princess Productions/Channel 4

THE QUEEN’S 90TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Production Team - ITV Studios/Spun Gold Television/ITV

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

ASIM CHAUDHRY People Just Do Nothing - Roughcut TV/BBC Three

DAVID MITCHELL Upstart Crow - BBC Studios/BBC Two

HARRY ENFIELD The Windsors - Noho Film and Television/Channel 4

STEVE COOGAN Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle - Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic

MINI-SERIES

THE HOLLOW CROWN: THE WARS OF THE ROSES Dominic Cooke, Rupert Ryle-Hodges, Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes - Neal Street Productions/Carnival Films/NBC Universal/Thirteen/BBC Two

NATIONAL TREASURE George Ormond, Marc Munden, Jack Thorne, John Chapman - The Forge/Channel 4

THE SECRET Mark Redhead, Nick Murphy, Jonathan Curling, Stuart Urban - Hat Trick Productions/ITV

THE WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Production Team - Mammoth Screen/Agatha Christie Productions Limited/BBC One

NEWS COVERAGE

CHANNEL 4 NEWS: BREXIT – DAY ONE Production Team - ITN/Channel 4

BBC NORTH WEST TONIGHT: HILLSBOROUGH INQUESTS Production Team - BBC North West/BBC One

SKY NEWS TONIGHT – ALEPPO: DEATH OF A CITY Production Team - Sky News/Sky News

VICTORIA DERBYSHIRE Victoria Derbyshire, Louisa Compton - BBC News/BBC Two

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

FIRST DATES Production Team - Twenty Twenty/Channel 4

MUSLIMS LIKE US Production Team - Love Productions/BBC Two

THE REAL MARIGOLD HOTEL Production Team - Twofour /BBC Two

THE SECRET LIFE OF 5 YEAR OLDS Production Team - RDF Television/Channel 4

SCRIPTED COMEDY

CAMPING Julia Davis, Ted Dowd - Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic

FLEABAG Production Team - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

FLOWERS Will Sharpe, Naomi de Pear, Diederick Santer, Jane Featherstone - Kudos/Seeso/Channel 4

PEOPLE JUST DO NOTHING Production Team - Roughcut TV/BBC Three

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS Production Team - True Vision Aire/BBC One

HILLSBOROUGH Production Team - Very Much So Productions/Passion Pictures/BBC Two

HOW TO DIE: SIMON’S CHOICE Production Team - Minnow Films/The Open University/BBC Two

HYPERNORMALISATION Adam Curtis, Sandra Gorel, Victoria Jaye - BBC iPlayer/BBC iPlayer

SINGLE DRAMA

ABERFAN: THE GREEN HOLLOW Pip Broughton, Bethan Jones, Jenna Robbins, Owen Sheers - BBC Studios/BBC Cymru Wales/Vox Pictures/ BBC One Wales

DAMILOLA, OUR LOVED BOY Levi David Addai, Euros Lyn, Susan Horth, Colin Barr - Minnow Films/BBC One

MURDERED BY MY FATHER Bruce Goodison, Toby Welch, Vinay Patel, Aysha Rafaele - BBC Studios/BBC Three

NW Production Team - Mammoth Screen /BBC Two

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

CASUALTY Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One

EASTENDERS Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One

EMMERDALE Production Team - ITV Studios/ITV

HOLLYOAKS Bryan Kirkwood, Emily Gascoyne, Vikki Tennant - Lime Pictures/Channel 4

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

ALAN BENNETT’S DIARIES Adam Low, Martin Rosenbaum, David Sabel - Lone Star Productions/BBC Two

ATTENBOROUGH’S LIFE THAT GLOWS Martin Dohrn, Joe Loncraine, Paul Reddish, Fraser Purdie - Terra Mater Factual Studios/Ammonite Films/CuriosityStream/BBC Two

GRAYSON PERRY: ALL MAN Grayson Perry, Neil Crombie, Joe Evans, Arthur Cary - Swan Films/Channel 4

PLANET EARTH II Michael Gunton, Tom Hugh-Jones, Elizabeth White, David Attenborough - BBC Studios/BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One

SPORT

THE OPEN Production Team - Sky Sports/European Tour Productions/Sky Sports 1

RIO 2016 OLYMPICS Ron Chakraborty, Jonathan Bramley, Richard Morgan - BBC Sport/BBC One

RIO 2016 PARALYMPICS Production Team - Sunset+Vine/Channel 4

SIX NATIONS – ENGLAND V WALES Paul McNamara, Phil Heslop, David Francis, Mark Demuth - ITV Sport/ITV

SUPPORTING ACTOR

DANIEL MAYS Line of Duty - World Productions/BBC Two

JARED HARRIS The Crown - Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

JOHN LITHGOW The Crown - Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

TOM HOLLANDER The Night Manager - The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character Seven/BBC One

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

NICOLA WALKER Last Tango in Halifax - Red Production Company/BBC One

SIOBHAN FINNERAN Happy Valley - Red Production Company/BBC One

VANESSA KIRBY The Crown - Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

WUNMI MOSAKU Damilola, Our Loved Boy - Minnow Films/BBC One

VIRGIN TV’S MUST SEE MOMENT

GAME OF THRONES: Battle of the Bastards

THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama

LINE OF DUTY: Urgent Exit Required

PLANET EARTH II: Snakes vs Iguana Chase

STRICTLY COME DANCING: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style

WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?: Danny Dyer’s Origins

This article first appeared on Screen’s sister publication Broadcast.