Dutch Features Global Entertainment
Dutch Features Global Entertainment is a specialized world sales and distribution company with offices in Amsterdam and Los Angeles. Renowned for its expertise, boutique style and award-winning portfolio, the company markets and sells thrillers, high concept television drama, and acclaimed television series and family films through ‘Prime’ and ‘Family’ labels.
Contact info
- Email:
- sales@dutchfeatures.com
- Website:
- https://dutchfeatures.com/
- Promotion
First look trailer: family comedy ‘Mini Zlatan And Uncle Darling’
The project is based on the children’s book by Swedish author Pija Lindenbaum.
- Promotion
First look clip and images: Dutch Features’ family title ‘Detective Bruno’
Dutch Features are handling sales on the project at this year’s virtual EFM.