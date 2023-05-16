Agent, Curtis Brown

Studied media and cultural studies at Middlesex University.

Worked at Independent Talent as an assistant in the voiceover department.

Joined Curtis Brown in 2006 as an assistant.

Became a full agent in 2016

Beach is an agent on a mission. She heads up the equality, diversity and inclusion group at Curtis Brown (where she first interned in 2003), and wants to open up the UK agenting industry to people from all backgrounds. “In America, agenting is so much more of an outward-facing role,” she observes. “In the UK, we take pride in being slightly hidden, and putting the talent at the front, which is great — but it also means no-one knows the job exists.”

It is on stage and at drama schools where she spots talent. Discoveries include Paul Mescal, while in a play at Ireland’s Lir Academy in the supporting role of a 60-year-old Hungarian, Paapa Essiedu and Alison Oliver, who has been cast in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn.

Beach’s first love was theatre. Trips to watch plays were a birthday treat growing up. It was while working front of house at a theatre during university that someone first suggested she try agenting. Beach initially dismissed the idea as “ridiculous”, believing agents to all be “posh, flamboyant people”.

She is ardent about protecting the future of cinema. “Put me in a room with any kind of producer and it’s the first thing I’ll bring up. I say to actors, ‘If you want to be in the cinema, you have to go to the cinema. If we don’t all buy tickets, it will stop.’”

Contact: beachoffice@curtisbrown.co.uk