Agent, Studio Cafiero

Studied cinema and arts at La Sapienza University

Set up her own agency in 2020

Cafiero comes from a family of agents. Her mother Patrizia Cafiero was the press officer for talents including actor/­filmmakers Sergio Castellitto and Valeria Golino before she turned to talent representation. Cafiero helped out in the family business between jobs at festivals (she worked from 2007-10 for Rome’s parallel youth-focused Alice Nella Citta section), as a press officer for Teatro Brancaccio, and as office manager for Riccardo Scamarcio’s production company Lebowski.

Cafiero decided to continue in the family trade when her mother died in 2019. “I chose to be an agent myself, to have my own agency,” says Cafiero.

Since setting up on her own, Cafiero has a roster of young actors such as Paola Lavini (All Roads Lead To Rome) and Audrey Hall (Find Me In Paris) while also looking after Scamarcio, who starred in John Wick: Chapter 2. She is managing her clients across national and international productions.

“It is easier than ever to have one of your actors in an international project. We receive many more casting requests from America, the UK and France because many are coming to Italy to shoot,” says Cafiero.

Contact: martina@studiocafiero.it