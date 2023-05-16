Manager, XYZ Films

Studied art history at Williams College

Joined Magnolia Pictures in 2008, moving to Los Angeles in 2010 to run west coast acquisitions

Joined ICM Partners in 2015 as a financing and packaging agent

Joined XYZ Films in 2019

New York state native Van Steemburg brings broad industry experience and represents an international stable including The Platform director Galder Gaztelu-­Urrutia, Spain’s Carlota Pereda (Piggy), the UK’s Sabrina Doyle and Irish filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan. “This is a people business,” says the Los Angeles resident, who is inspired by the work ethic, integrity and nose for opportunity of former Magnolia colleagues Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley, and Neon founder Tom Quinn.

Van Steemburg was involved in putting together Gaztelu-­Urrutia’s Rich Flu (in post) and helped place Finnegan on Nocebo. He is considering scripts for Pereda’s English-­language directing debut.

Time is a challenge. “Looming strikes, changing mandates and lay-offs can slow down deal-­making,” says Van Steemburg.

Contact: peter@xyzfilms.com