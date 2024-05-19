The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has positioned itself as a desirable location for international productions thanks to its high incentive and state-of-the-art filming centres.
International producers have been heading to Saudi Arabia recently, thanks to the country’s efforts to develop its entertainment industry as part of the Vision 2030 initiative. Saudi Arabia has set a target to have produced and shot 100 international and local films by the end of the decade.
This year will see several international productions including director Simon West’s upcoming historical drama Antara, filmed at Saudi Arabia’s purpose-built production city Neom. Based on a true story, Antara revolves around the titular Antara ibn Shaddad, an imprisoned warrior who won his freedom to become a knight. Production is scheduled for 12 weeks in the first half of 2024, based at Bajdah Studios. It makes use of Neom’s cash rebate, and Neom facilitates the production with soundstages, support facilities, talent and crews.
Eying an early 2025 start is Terry George’s thriller Riverman. Neom will facilitate the production with its in-house support facilities, talent and crews. “As producers, [Mark Foligno and I] feel confident shooting in Saudi Arabia,” says Riverman producer Camilla Storey. “They now have all the infrastructure in place, and they have put so much effort into making sure all the facilities are the best of the best.”
In addition, Neom will play host to an as-yet undisclosed Bollywood feature, as well as several local productions including a 200-episode series entitled Piano. According to Wayne Borg, Neom’s managing director of media industries, Neom has “delivered over 38 productions across all formats, genres and scales” in the past two years since it opened.
AlUla, which doubled for Afghanistan in Gerard Butler’s Kandahar, has been home to five feature films, 35 TV series, 33 documentaries and 55 commercials since 2020.
Features Fourth Wall and Chasing Red are scheduled for production in the second quarter of 2024 as part of a three-year, 10-project deal between Film AlUla and US-based Stampede Ventures. Another Stampede vehicle, Anderson Paak’s K-POPS!, will begin additional filming in AlUla in mid-2024.
Other recent productions to shoot in AlUla include season three of Paper Empire starring Denise Richards, feature Siwar from Saudi director and producer Osama Alkhurayji, and Netflix reality series Dubai Bling and I Am Georgina.
“The first phase of our studio complex opened in 2023 to exceptionally high demand and is already fully booked for 2024,” says Charlene Deleon-Jones, executive director at Film AlUla.
It is important to note that scripts, treatments, storyboards and series synopses are approved by the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) prior to production.
Ian Dray, producer on Los Angeles-based Winterstone Pictures’ The Lamb — filmed on location in Saudi in summer 2022 — advises incoming producers to “ensure you have a solid partner with one of the regional authorities. You then need a deal with a local production service company.
“Once those are in place and you run everything with them, you will find shooting in Saudi an experience with great financial benefits and tax incentives,” he continues. “It is a positive experience on so many levels. The light, weather and scenery are amazing. I cannot recommend Saudi enough as a location.”
Saudi Arabia may be known for its deserts, but it also offers more diverse landscape. The northwest region of AlUla spans deserts, mountains, oases and ancient cities such as Unesco world heritage site Hegra. Neom combines desert, craggy mountains, 500 kilometres of untouched Red Sea coastline, rugged local towns and unique red sand formations. The country also has green mountain retreats with date palms, wild grasses and hyacinths that grow in the oases.
Unique Arabian architecture and palatial villas juxtapose the cosmopolitan urban architecture in the bigger cities. Taif is Saudi Arabia’s unofficial summer capital at 1,700 metres above sea level, boasting a more temperate climate with wide, tree-lined streets. Al-Hasa is one of the greenest places in Saudi Arabia and will meet any filmmaker’s vision of a typical oasis landscape. Madain Saleh is home to 131 tombs carved into the rock face.
The climate varies between regions. Temperatures can reach more than 400c in the desert in the summer, while winter temperatures in the north and central regions of the country can drop below freezing. Saudi Arabia gets very little rain, averaging about four inches per year.
The Lowdown
Financial incentives
Saudi Arabia’s incentive programme offers a rebate of 40% for films and documentaries. The scheme is available for both Saudi and international production companies. Minimum expenditure is $200,000 for fiction feature films and $50,000 for documentaries and animation. To qualify, a production must have a production company registered and licensed in Saudi Arabia; or a co-production agreement with a Saudi production company registered; obtain a shooting permit in Saudi Arabia; complete the incentive programme application process and approvals; have proof of secured budget/financing of the project; meet the minimum expenditure requirements; and shoot for at least five days in Saudi Arabia. Full details X film.sa/incentive-programs
The film commission, alongside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, launched the Daw’ programme with the aim of supporting filmmakers by providing financial assistance to film production companies and establishments for creating creative local content. Full details X film.sa/daw
Infrastructure and crews
Neom, an urban development in the northwest Tabuk Province, houses the Bajdah Studios site, which features two domed soundstages with four soundstages currently under construction. It also has a substantial backlot with several standing sets and access to at least five unique location looks within 30 minutes.
Neom’s media hub features six industry-standard soundstages, complete with back-of-house facilities including make-up rooms, green rooms, workshops and offices. Its media village offers two soundstages measuring 2,400 square metres each, two new stages of smaller sizes at 1,250 square metres and 750 square metres. Neom’s 1,200 square metre virtual production stage will launch in the second quarter of 2024. Post-production and VFX facilities will include editing suites, audio mixing studios and colour grading facilities. VFX services will include digital effects, computer-generated imagery (CGI), motion capture and green screen capabilities.
Neom also provides resort-style lodgings accommodating up to 350 people, with plans to increase this capacity to more than 750 by 2024. Facilities include a healthcare
centre, leisure amenities, restaurants and schools.
“With interest continuing to grow, we are investing further in infrastructure, facilities and talent development to meet demand,” says Neom’s Wayne Borg. “We are adding to our current six stages, our VR stage will be operational shortly, and our backlot and support facilities continue to be expanded.”
The first phase of AlUla’s studio development, which is now open, includes two 26,000 square foot soundstages, alongside a production building that houses hair and make-up rooms, wardrobe facilities, offices, board rooms and dressing rooms. The complex also features 15,400 square feet of workshops for each stage, RV parking areas, an administration building, sound recording studio, kitchen and events space, as well as a 61,500 square foot backlot for additional temporary infrastructure and set builds.
“We have begun the next stage of expansion, which will see a state-of-the-art recording studio opening next month,” says Film AlUla’s Charlene Deleon-Jones.
Fourth Wall and Chasing Red will be among the first features to be filmed at Film AlUla’s production facility, which includes a 30,000 square foot soundstage, backlot, production support buildings, workshops, warehouses, training and rehearsal space, cafeteria, event space and administration building.
“The local people are becoming much more knowledgeable, and the skill levels are rising every year with the various training programmes instigated by the government and regional authorities,” says producer Ian Dray. Saudi Arabia is working to train homegrown crew through dedicated courses and production placements. Neom works with the UK’s National Film and Television School to offer a certificate in filmmaking that covers disciplines including writing, directing, cinematography, VFX and sound recording among others.
In March 2023, Film AlUla launched AlUla Creates, a platform designed to nurture creativity and empower future generations in film, fashion and the arts. “The launch is part of a year-round programme that will enable exciting new female Saudi filmmakers and creatives to collaborate with leading industry professionals and access development funds to create and share their stories with the world,” Deleon-Jones says.
“We anticipate our multi-picture deal with Stampede will significantly impact the quality and scope of training and development that our local crews receive, as they will get opportunities that were previously inaccessible in the region,” she adds.
Local production service companies include Joy Films, VIP Films, Truffle, FStop, Yellow Camel, Celtic Arabia, Telfaz 11, The Imaginarium Films, Film Clinic and more.
Size matters
Saudi Arabia spans around 2.1 million square kilometres and covers most of the Arabian Peninsula.
This makes the country roughly nine times larger than the UK, but with half the population.
The key cities are widely spaced out but there is an extensive network of airports, including nine with international flights. There is also a modern train network but with only three routes. The easiest way to travel within regions is by road.
Contact
Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture @ info@moc.gov.sa
Siobahn Berry, director of production, Neom @ siobahn.berry@neom.com
Hana Zakri, senior production manager, AlUla @ filming@rcu.gov.sa
