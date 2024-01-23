Representatives of the UK and international film industry were in attendance at the the annual Brunch With The Brits event in Park City supported by British Film Commission, British Film Institute, BBC Films, Film4, Screen Scotland, and Screen International.

The event was held at the High Park Distillery at Park City on January 21.

Guests included Adrian Wootton, CEO of the British Film Commission; BFI Filmmaking Fund director Mia Bays; Film4 director Ollie Madden; and Eva Yates, director of BBC Film.

See pictures from the event above.