Screen profiles all the films in the Venice Film Festival’s official selection and parallel sections.

Last year the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes meant Venice Film Festival unfolded with a drastically reduced cohort of stars gracing the Lido.

In 2024, the physical presence of actors and filmmakers will be fully felt at these fall festivals, and especially at Venice which offers a line-up that showcases a haul of major names, including a generous presence from the Hollywood A-list. How to make sure ex-partners Brad Pitt (in Wolfs) and Angelina Jolie (in Maria Callas drama Maria) don’t collide unexpectedly on the Lido? Well, it’s a nice problem to have.

Last year’s Venice launched both Maestro and Poor Things into the awards race, as well as acclaimed foreign-language films Io Capitano and Society Of The Snow (both eventual Oscar nominees), and US indies such as Priscilla (which landed nods for Cailee Spaeny at the Gothams and Golden Globes).

This year, stakeholders will be hoping Venice can launch the likes of Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, Luca Guadagnino’s Queer and Pedro Almodovar’s debut English-language feature The Room Next Door into the hearts and minds of awards voters.

Below Screen previews the titles playing across the main sections of the Venice, plus guides to the sidebars. We hope these will help readers navigate the rather daunting line-ups of new films (and a few series), and help connect with sales agents and producers where rights are available. The hunt for those golden nuggets — from first-time feature makers and celebrated auteurs alike — starts here.

