Screen profiles all the films in the Venice Film Festival’s official selection and parallel sections.
Last year the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes meant Venice Film Festival unfolded with a drastically reduced cohort of stars gracing the Lido.
In 2024, the physical presence of actors and filmmakers will be fully felt at these fall festivals, and especially at Venice which offers a line-up that showcases a haul of major names, including a generous presence from the Hollywood A-list. How to make sure ex-partners Brad Pitt (in Wolfs) and Angelina Jolie (in Maria Callas drama Maria) don’t collide unexpectedly on the Lido? Well, it’s a nice problem to have.
Last year’s Venice launched both Maestro and Poor Things into the awards race, as well as acclaimed foreign-language films Io Capitano and Society Of The Snow (both eventual Oscar nominees), and US indies such as Priscilla (which landed nods for Cailee Spaeny at the Gothams and Golden Globes).
This year, stakeholders will be hoping Venice can launch the likes of Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, Luca Guadagnino’s Queer and Pedro Almodovar’s debut English-language feature The Room Next Door into the hearts and minds of awards voters.
Below Screen previews the titles playing across the main sections of the Venice, plus guides to the sidebars. We hope these will help readers navigate the rather daunting line-ups of new films (and a few series), and help connect with sales agents and producers where rights are available. The hunt for those golden nuggets — from first-time feature makers and celebrated auteurs alike — starts here.
Click on the links to each section for the profiles.
Competition
- And Their Children After Them (Ludovic Boukherma, Zoran Boukherma)
- April (Dea Kulumbegashvili)
- Babygirl (Halina Reijn)
- Battleground (Gianni Amelio)
- The Brutalist (Brady Corbet)
- Diva Futura (Giulia Louise Steigerwalt)
- Harvest (Athina Rachel Tsangari)
- I’m Still Here (Walter Salles)
- Joker: Folie À Deux (Todd Phillips)
- Kill The Jockey (Luis Ortega)
- Love (Dag Johan Haugerud)
- Maria (Pablo Larrain)
- The Order (Justin Kurzel)
- Queer (Luca Guadagnino)
- The Quiet Son (Delphine Coulin, Muriel Coulin)
- The Room Next Door (Pedro Almodovar)
- Sicilian Letters (Fabio Grassadonia, Antonio Piazza)
- Stranger Eyes (Yeo Siew Hua)
- Three Friends (Emmanuel Mouret)
- Vermiglio (Maura Delpero)
- Youth (Homecoming) (Wang Bing)
Out of Competition
- 2073 (Asif Kapadia)
- The American Backyard (Pupi Avati)
- Apocalypse In The Tropics (Petra Costa)
- Baby Invasion (Harmony Korine)
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Tim Burton )
- Bestiaries, Herbaria, Lapidaries (Massimo D’Anolfi, Martina Parenti)
- Broken Rage (Takeshi Kitano)
- Cloud (Kiyoshi Kurosawa)
- Disclaimer (Alfonso Cuaron)
- Families Like Ours (Thomas Vinterberg)
- Finally (Claude Lelouch)
- First Life, Then Cinema (Francesca Comencini)
- Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 2 (Kevin Costner)
- Israel Palestine On Swedish TV 1958-1989 (Goran Hugo Olsson)
- Leopardi Il Poeta Dell’infinito (Sergio Rubini)
- M: Son Of The Century (Joe Wright)
- Maldoror (Fabrice du Welz)
- The New Years (Rodrigo Sorogoyen)
- One To One: John & Yoko (Kevin Macdonald)
- Phantosmia (Lav Diaz)
- Riefenstahl (Andres Veiel)
- Russians At War (Anastasia Trofimova)
- Separated (Errol Morris)
- Songs Of Slow Burning Earth (Olha Zhurba)
- Things We Said Today (Andrei Ujica)
- Why War (Amos Gitai)
- Wolfs (Jon Watts)
Horizons
- Aïcha (Mehdi Barsaoui)
- Carissa (Jason Jacobs, Devon Delma)
- Familia (Francesco Costabile)
- Familiar Touch (Sarah Friedland)
- Feeling Better (Valerio Mastandrea)
- Happy Holidays (Scandar Copti)
- Happy end (Neo Sora)
- Marco (Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi)
- Mistress Dispeller (Elizabeth Lo)
- My Everything (Anne-Sophie Bailly)
- The New Year That Never Came (Bogdan Muresanu)
- Nineteen (Giovanni Tortorici)
- Of Dogs And Men (Dani Rosenberg)
- One Of Those Days When Hemme Dies (Murat Firatoglu)
- Pavements (Alex Ross Perry)
- Pooja, Sir (Deepak Rauniyar)
- Quiet Life (Alexandros Avranas)
- The Ties That Bind Us (Carine Tardieu)
- Wishing On A Star (Peter Kerekes)
Horizons Extra
- After Party (Vojtech Strakaty)
- Edge Of Night (Türker Süer)
- King Ivory (John Swab)
- The Mohican (Frédéric Farrucci)
- Seeking Haven For Mr. Rambo (Khaled Mansour)
- September 5 (Tim Fehlbaum)
- The Story Of Frank And Nina (Paola Randi)
- Vittoria (Alessandro Cassigoli, Casey Kauffman)
- The Witness (Nader Saeivar)
Critics’ Week
- Anywhere, Anytime (Milad Tangshi)
- Don’t Cry, Butterfly (Dương Diệu Linh)
- Homegrown (Michael Premo)
- Little Jaffna (Lawrence Valin)
- No Sleep Till (Alexandra Simpson)
- Paul & Paulette Take A Bath (Jethro Massey)
- Peacock (Bernhard Wenger)
- Perfumed With Mint (Muhammed Hamdy)
- Planet B (Aude Léa Rapin)
Giornate degli Autori competition
- Alpha (Jan-Willem Van Ewijk)
- The Antique (Rusudan Glurijdze)
- Boomerang (Shahab Fotouhi)
- Manas (Marianna Brennand)
- Sanatorium Under The Sign Of The Hour Glass (Quay Brothers)
- Selon Joy (Camille Lugan)
- Sugar Island (Johanné Gómez Terrero)
- Super Happy Forever (Kohei Igarashi)
- Taxi Monamour (Ciro De Caro)
- To Kill a Mongolian Horse (Jiang Xiaoxuan)
Giornate degli Autori special events
- Basileia (Isabella Torre)
- Kora (Cláudia Varejão)
- The Open Couple (Federica Di Giacomo)
- Peaches Goes Bananas (Marie Losier)
- Possibility Of Paradise (Mladen Kovačević)
- Soudan, souviens-toi (Hind Meddeb)
- Soul Of The Desert (Monica Taboada Tapia)
Venice profiles by Gabriella Berkeley-Agyepong, Ellie Calnan, Adam Cole, Ben Dalton, Tim Dams, Charles Gant, Elaine Guerini, Jeremy Kay, Rebecca Leffler, Lee Marshall, Michael Rosser, Matt Schley, Mona Tabbara, Silvia Wong
