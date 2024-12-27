January 1

Nosferatu (Universal Pictures)

Bill Skargard takes the central role of the ancient vampire in this critically-lauded take on the classic gothic tale from The Witch and The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers. Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult and Willem Dafoe co-star.



We Live in Time (Studiocanal)

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh star in this time-hopping romance which takes in the key moments in the relationship of an up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée, from Brooklyn director John Crowley.

January 8

Wolf Man (Universal Pictures)

Julia Garner and Christofer Abbott star in this Blumhouse horror directed by Leigh Whannell, who previously directed 2020’s rebooted The Invisible Man. Following a family staying in a remote farmhouse, the film unfolds over one terrifying night as the father begins to transform into something monstrous.



January 17

A Complete Unknown (Searchlight/Disney)

Timothée Chalamet plays the young Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s awards hopeful about Dylan’s emergence as the voice of a generation in the 1960s.



January 31

Saturday Night (Sony)

Jason Reitman’s fast-paced real-time drama goes behind the scenes during the run-up to the first ever broadcast of legendary US TV show Saturday Night Live on October 11, 1975.



February 13

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (Universal)

Renee Zellweger returns, this time navigating life as a widowed single mother. UK rising star Leo Woodall, best known for One Day and The White Lotus, co-stars with returning cast members Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson and Shirley Henderson.

February 14

Captain America: Brave New World (Disney)

Anthony Mackie takes up the shield as Sam Wilson, who in his role as the new Captain America, must immediately save the world. Directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) this return to the Marvel multiverse features a cast including Harrison Ford and Liv Tyler.



February 23

Black Bag (Universal)

Steven Soderbergh follows up ghost story Presence (released in January) with this spy drama starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett as married intelligence agents who find they must choose between their loyalty to each other and to their country.



February 27

Scream 7 (Paramount)

Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson steps behind the camera for the seventh instalment in the long-running horror franchise. Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox also return to reprise their roles as Sydney Prescott and Gale Weathers.



March 7

Sinners (Warner Bros)

Ryan Coogler follows up 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with a thriller about twin brothers who return to their hometown to find evil awaits. Michael B Jordan plays both brothers, and is joined by Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell and Wunmi Mosaku.

March 21

Alto Knights (Warner Bros)

Veteran filmmaker Barry Levinson brings the decades-long gestating crime drama project, previously known as ’Wise Guys’, to the screen, directing Robert DeNiro in the double role of Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two warring Italian American mob bosses in 1950s America.

April 4

A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros)

Based on the popular world-building video game, this family adventure follows the Jumanji template of having four misfits pulled into this cubic wonderland and having to embark on a quest to find their way back home. Jack Black, Jason Mamoa and Emma Myers star.

April 18

Mickey 17 (Warner Bros)

Bong Joon-Ho’s English-language follow up to Parasite is a sci-fi starring Robert Pattinson as a ’disposable’ employee charged with colonising an ice world. Toni Collett and Naomi Ackie also star.

May 2

Thunderbolts (Disney)

Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Rachel Weisz headline the cast of this Marvel actioner, which follows a group of supervillains who are recruited to go on missions for the government. It is hoping to kicking off the summer blockbuster season with a bang.

May 9

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (Sony)

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell headline this drama from Columbus and After Yang director Kogonada. Little is known about the plot, other than it is a romantic fantasy featuring a car with magical GPS that can transport the couple through time and space.

June 6

Ballerina (Lionsgate)

Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas are the big name draws in this thriller from Underworld director Len Wiseman about a female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family

June 13

Elio (Disney)

Disney’s big family animation for 2025 is this tale of a young space fan with a big imagination who finds himself on a cosmic adventure. Zoe Saldana, Jamila Jamil and Shirley Henderson lend their voices.

How To Train Your Dragon (Universal)

Competing for the summer’s family audience is Universal’s live- action adaptation of its hit animation franchise, which follows a young Viking warrior in training who befriends a dragon.

June 20

28 Years Later (Sony)

One of the most anticiptated horror films of recent years, this is the latest instalment in the apocalyptic franchise which began with 28 Days Later in 2002 and continued with 28 Weeks Later in 2007. Original director Danny Boyle returns for the film, which takes place decades after a rage virus decimated the human race. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes and Jodie Comer star.

June 27

M3gan 2.0 (Universal)

After 2022 killer doll horror M3gan became a surprise hit at the box office, Universal will be hoping this sequel will attract a similar genre crowd.

F1 (Warner Bros)

Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem and Kerry Condon star in a high-octane action thriller about a Formula One star who comes out of retirement to mentor a young driver. Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski directs.

July 11

Superman (Warner Bros)

The man of steel returns – again – in a reboot of the superhero posterboy. Twisters star David Corenswet dons the iconic cape for director James Gunn, with Nicholas Hoult taking the role of Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

July 18

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Sony)

Another classic 1990s horror franchise is given a modern reboot with this tale of a group of friends who are targeted by a stalker who knows about a horrifying incident from their past. Original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr will make an appearance in the film, which is directed by Thor: Love And Thunder writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

August 1

The Bad Guys 2 (Universal)

This sequel to the 2022 box-office hit animation sees the former criminals pulled back in to one last jobs. Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson and Awkwafina are among the voice cast.

August 8

Freakier Friday (Disney)

Twenty years after Jamie Lee-Curtis and Lindsay Lohan first played the body-swapping mother and daughter, they return for another madcap family adventure. Late Night and Transparent director Nisha Ganatra takes the helm.

September 12

Downton Abbey 3 (Universal)

It’s back to Yorkshire for the third big-screen outing for the smash hit TV/film franchise, albeit without the late Maggie Smith’s beloved Lady Dowager. Star Hugh Bonneville has intimated the under-wraps plot will serve as a final farewell to Downton.

September 26

The Bride (Warner Bros)

Maggie Gyllenhaal brings her take on gothic horror classic The Bride Of Frankenstein (itself inspired by Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein) - and puts it to music. Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale and Jake Gyllenhaal star in the tale of crime, murder and revenge set in 1930s Chicago.

Saw XI (Universal)

Since its inception 20 years ago, the Saw horror franchise has taken over $1bn to date, and keeps its audience largely thanks to its extreme take on genre. While the plot of this 11th film remains under wraps, expect more twisted fun and games.

October 3

Michael (Universal)

Antonie Fuqua’s dramatisation of the life of the latterly problematic king of pop stars the singer’s nephew Jafaar Jackson. Miles Teller, Colman Domingo and Nia Long also star.

October 10

Tron: Ares (Disney)

This is the second sequel to classic 1980s actioner Tron, following Tron Legacy in 2010, and original star Jeff Bridges returns once more as gamer Kevin Flynn. Directed by Joachim Ronning (Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil), the film sees a highly sophisticated digital programme sent into the real world on a dangerous mission.

Animal Friends

The plot of this live action/animation R-rated road trip comedy is being kept tightly under wraps, but a star-studded cast including Ryan Reynolds, Aubrey Plaza and Jason Momoa could well tempt audiences.

October 17

The Black Phone 2 (Universal)

Two years after the first Black Phone became a huge box office hit, Universal is serving up a sequel. Plot details are thin on the ground, but director Scott Derrickson returns, as does star Ethan Hawke – which may come as a surprise to anyone who has seen the first film.

Good Fortune (Lionsgate)

In the second big-budget body-swap comedy of the year,, Keanu Reeves is an angel who misguidedly attempts to show a poor man (played by director Aziz Ansari) that money isn’t everything by swapping him into the body of his wealthy employer, played by Seth Rogen.

November 7

Predator: Badlands (Disney)

There are reportedly two Predator films coming in 2025; this one, and another which director Dan Trachtenberg shot simultaneously, in secret – and which has not been officially announced. What we do know is that Badlands is a standalone film in the alien warrior franchise, which began in 1987 with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead, and stars Elle Fanning.

November 21

Wicked: For Good (Universal)

As of mid-December 2024, Wicked has become the third highest grossing film of the year in its fourth week of release, and it’s likely a safe bet that the second part of this adaptation of the hit musical set in the magical world of OZ, which stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda The Good, will be one of the biggest hitters of 2025.

The Running Man (Paramount)

Glen Powell and Josh Brolin star in Edgar Wright’s version of Stephen King’s 1982 novel, which was first adapted in 1987 with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The dystopian thriller is about a game show in which contestants must race across the world, chased by hunters out to kill them.

Zootopia 2 (Disney)

Rabbit cop Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) teams with fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) to crack a tough new case; Ke Huy Quan and singing star Shakira also lend their voices to the follow up to Disney’s 2016 animation Zootopia which made over $1bn at the global box office.

December 5

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 (Warner Bros)

The original video game adaptation Five Nights At Freddy’s was a huge hit for Halloween 2023. Matthew Lilliard joins returnee Josh Hutcherson and the cast of creepy animatronic animals.

December 19

Avatar: Fire And Ash (Disney)

Little is known about the story of James Cameron’s second sequel to his 2009 triple-Oscar winner Avatar, following 2022’s Avatar: The Way Of Water, but cast members Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet are returning. It is the third fim in a planned five-film franchise.