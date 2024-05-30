UK casting director Isabella Odoffin, who has worked on 2024 Un Certain Regard titles On Becoming A Guinea Fowl and September Says, reveals how she curates her cultural feed.

I trust my cousin Tosan when it comes to film and TV recommendations. He’s a brilliant artist with a degree in animation. He has this unmarred, unique take on things. He takes his time when viewing, often waiting for certain films to become available on Blu-ray or 4k.

I also trust my maths teacher friend Naj. We used to play on the same 3x3 [basketball] team in my 20s and bonded over our love of dancing, music and cinema. We’ve been to see many films where we’ve cursed, felt galvanised, laughed and cried. She suggested I watch Hale County This Morning, This Evening. What a stunning documentary.

I’m part of a WhatsApp group with family members, film friends and collaborators. Family time usually coincides with a film night at my mum’s. It’s a full house and can be interesting as we all lean in different ways. One is heavily into donghua [Chinese animation] and K-dramas [Korean dramas]. Another loves a dark documentary and another is constantly rewatching episodes of Derry Girls. My mum has the most wide-ranging taste and likes to watch films on the weekend and TV on weekdays.

I read ScreenDaily.com and I get the magazine delivered to my workplace. Sight and Sound from the BFI is bookmarked on my computer. I read The Guardian online for their broad range of culture including theatre and dance. I’m subscribed to The Stage, which I read daily via Twitter [X]. As a teenager I used to religiously buy The Stage newspaper every week from my local WHSmith — it was my first insightful window into the industry.

Mubi is my go-to for film and TV tips. I’ve discovered so much from its selections and can spend hours on there, usually while braiding my hair. I also follow Bounce Cinema and Film Comment Magazine on Twitter [X].

I turn to podcasts, blogs and radio shows after watching something that really gets me thinking or evokes a strong reaction. Kermode and Mayo’s Take is a firm favourite — I used to watch The Film Review, then followed Kermode and Mayo’s podcast. Black On Black Cinema reviews, as it says on the tin. I used to enjoy reading gal-dem magazine, which sadly is no more.

Comments on Twitter [X] and a WhatsApp message from my sister following the release of Baby Reindeer made me tune in to that. I wouldn’t say I enjoyed it but I was gripped throughout, and it has prompted many conversations.