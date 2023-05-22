101 Films International has picked up worldwide sales rights on Western thriller Corsicana, written, directed by and starring Isaiah Washington.

The completed film stars Washington as deputy US marshal Bass Reeves, a real-life Black cowboy tracking a gang of killers to an oil-rich Texas town.

Robert Johnson co-wrote the film with Washington, with Noel Gugliemi and Lew Temple also on the cast of the US title.

Producers are Washington, Johnson, Ryan DeLaney and Amber McNutt; UK-based 101 is launching sales at the Cannes market.