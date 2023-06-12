Screenwriters including Domina’s Rachel Paterson and The Gryphon’s Senad Halilbasic are among 12 series writers from 10 countries selected for the 2023 edition of the European Showrunner Programme at International Film School Cologne (ifs).

The training and mentoring programme is run by Borgen showrunner Jeppe Gjervig Gram with showrunners Jeff Melvoin (Killing Eve), Petja Peltomaa (Syke/Nurses) as well as Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann (How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)).

The programme is designed to train up a new generation of showrunners in Europe. Show runners, who have creative and managerial repsonsibility for a TV drama, have become increasingly important in European series production as budgets and creative ambition have increased.

The ifs programme, which kicks off this week and runs for six months, helps experienced series writers to expand their skills in core areas of showrunning such as creative leadership and to deepen their knowledge of production, directing and editing.

The part-time, blended learning training is supported by the EU’s MEDIA Programme and the regional German funder Film- und Medienstiftung NRW. Netflix also supports the programme both financially and in terms of content. In addition to Series Mania in Lille and the Film Festival Cologne, the ifs has Seriencamp in Cologne and the Film Festival Gothenburg as new festival partners.

European Showrunner Programme participants 2023:

Tunde Aladese, Germany

MTV Shuga / Alone Together (head writer), Transatlantic (writer, story editor)

Sylvain Caron, France

The Cage (creator, head writer), Balthazar (writer)

Dávid Csicskár, Hungary

Tóth János (writer, director), Elephant (creator)

Senad Halilbasic, Austria

Der Pass / Pagan Peak (writer), Der Greif / The Gryphon (writer)

Frederik Hunschede, Germany

Think Big! (creator, writer, executive producer), Nix Festes (producer)

Matus Krajnak, Slovakia

Sexfluencing (head writer, producer, director), Other White (head writer, producer, director)

Agnieszka Kruk, Poland

Na Wspólnej (writer)

Matti Laine, Finland

The Paradise (head writer), Bordertown (writer)

Pedro Lopes, Portugal

Glória (creator, showrunner), O Códex 632 (creator, showrunner)

Mona Masri, Sweden

Snabba Cash (writer), Copenhagen Cowboy (writer)

Malina Nwabuonwor, Austria

Sam – A Saxon (writer), Para – We are King, Season 2 (writer)

Rachel Paterson, UK

Domina (writer), Fallen (head writer, co-executive producer)