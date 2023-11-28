Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers at Searchlight Pictures leads the 33rd Gotham Awards nominations with four nods and is among the best feature contenders alongside A24’s Past Lives by Celine Song and The Zone Of Interest from Jonathan Glazer.

Justine Triet’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall at Neon, Lila Aviles’ Mexican drama Totem at Sideshow/Janus Films, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things from Searchlight are also nominated for international feature.

Past Lives vies for best feature with Ira Sach’s Passages (Mubi), Tina Satter’s Reality (HBO Films), Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up (A24), and A.V. Rockwell’s A Thousand And One (Focus Features).

Documentary contenders include Mstyslav Chernov’s 20 Days In Mariupol (PBS Distribution), Lea Glob’s Apolonia, Apolonia (Danish Documentary Production), and Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters (Kino Lorber).

Gotham Film & Media Institute removed the $35m budget cap this year and studio and streamer films are among the contenders, although independent films made a good showing in Tuesday’s announcement.

The gender-neutral acting categories pits Killers Of The Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone for The Unknown Country (Music Box) against Past Lives’ Greta Lee, Cailee Spaeny for Priscilla (A24), Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios), and Andrew Scott for All Of Us Strangers, among others.

The supporting category features Sandra Huller for The Zone Of Interest, Juliette Binoche for French Oscar submission The Taste Of Things (IFC Films), Penelope Cruz for Ferrari (Neon), Claire Foy for All Of Us Strangers, Ryan Gosling for Barbie (Warner Bros), and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers (Focus Features), among others.

Jeffrey Sharp, producer and executive director of The Gotham and Kia Brooks, deputy director of The Gotham, announced the nominations from Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

The Gotham recently announced the following tributes will take place at the 2023 ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street: Maestro (Netflix) will receive The Gotham Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute honouring Leonard Bernstein; Air (Amazon MGM Studios) will receive The Gotham Visionary Icon & Creator Tribute for those behind the Michael Jordan partnership; and Rustin (Netflix) will receive The Gotham Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute for Social Justice honouring activist and organiser of the 1968 March on Washington, Bayard Rustin.

Winners appear below in bold.

The 2023 Gotham Award nominations in full:

Best Feature

Passages

Past Lives

Reality

Showing Up

A Thousand and One

Best International Feature

All Of Us Strangers

Anatomy Of A Fall

Poor Things

Tótem

The Zone Of Interest

Best Documentary Feature

20 Days In Mariupol

Against The Tide

Apolonia, Apolonia

Four Daughters

Our Body

Breakthrough Director Award, Presented by Cadillac

Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt

Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean

Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera

Celine Song, Past Lives

A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One

Best Screenplay

All Of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

Anatomy Of A Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

May December, Samy Burch

R.M.N., Cristian Mungiu

The Zone Of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Outstanding Lead Performance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin

Lily Gladstone, The Unknown Country

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Franz Rogowski, Passages

Babetida Sadjo, Our Father, The Devil

Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Michelle Williams, Showing Up

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Juliette Binoche, The Taste Of Things

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone

Claire Foy, All Of Us Strangers

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry

Sandra Hüller, The Zone Of Interest

Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Charles Melton, May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Breakthrough Series – Under 40 minutes

Beef

High School

I’m A Virgo

Rain Dogs

Swarm

Breakthrough Series – Over 40 minutes

Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire

Dead Ringers

The English

The Last Of Us

A Small Light

Telemarketers

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview with The Vampire

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Jharrel Jerome, I’m A Virgo

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chaske Spencer, The English

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Steven Yeun, Beef.