Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers at Searchlight Pictures leads the 33rd Gotham Awards nominations with four nods and is among the best feature contenders alongside A24’s Past Lives by Celine Song and The Zone Of Interest from Jonathan Glazer.
Justine Triet’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall at Neon, Lila Aviles’ Mexican drama Totem at Sideshow/Janus Films, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things from Searchlight are also nominated for international feature.
Past Lives vies for best feature with Ira Sach’s Passages (Mubi), Tina Satter’s Reality (HBO Films), Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up (A24), and A.V. Rockwell’s A Thousand And One (Focus Features).
Documentary contenders include Mstyslav Chernov’s 20 Days In Mariupol (PBS Distribution), Lea Glob’s Apolonia, Apolonia (Danish Documentary Production), and Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters (Kino Lorber).
Gotham Film & Media Institute removed the $35m budget cap this year and studio and streamer films are among the contenders, although independent films made a good showing in Tuesday’s announcement.
The gender-neutral acting categories pits Killers Of The Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone for The Unknown Country (Music Box) against Past Lives’ Greta Lee, Cailee Spaeny for Priscilla (A24), Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios), and Andrew Scott for All Of Us Strangers, among others.
The supporting category features Sandra Huller for The Zone Of Interest, Juliette Binoche for French Oscar submission The Taste Of Things (IFC Films), Penelope Cruz for Ferrari (Neon), Claire Foy for All Of Us Strangers, Ryan Gosling for Barbie (Warner Bros), and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers (Focus Features), among others.
Jeffrey Sharp, producer and executive director of The Gotham and Kia Brooks, deputy director of The Gotham, announced the nominations from Cipriani Wall Street in New York.
The Gotham recently announced the following tributes will take place at the 2023 ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street: Maestro (Netflix) will receive The Gotham Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute honouring Leonard Bernstein; Air (Amazon MGM Studios) will receive The Gotham Visionary Icon & Creator Tribute for those behind the Michael Jordan partnership; and Rustin (Netflix) will receive The Gotham Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute for Social Justice honouring activist and organiser of the 1968 March on Washington, Bayard Rustin.
Winners appear below in bold.
The 2023 Gotham Award nominations in full:
Best Feature
Passages
Past Lives
Reality
Showing Up
A Thousand and One
Best International Feature
All Of Us Strangers
Anatomy Of A Fall
Poor Things
Tótem
The Zone Of Interest
Best Documentary Feature
20 Days In Mariupol
Against The Tide
Apolonia, Apolonia
Four Daughters
Our Body
Breakthrough Director Award, Presented by Cadillac
Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt
Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean
Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera
Celine Song, Past Lives
A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One
Best Screenplay
All Of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
Anatomy Of A Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
May December, Samy Burch
R.M.N., Cristian Mungiu
The Zone Of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Outstanding Lead Performance
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin
Lily Gladstone, The Unknown Country
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Franz Rogowski, Passages
Babetida Sadjo, Our Father, The Devil
Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
Michelle Williams, Showing Up
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding Supporting Performance
Juliette Binoche, The Taste Of Things
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone
Claire Foy, All Of Us Strangers
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry
Sandra Hüller, The Zone Of Interest
Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Charles Melton, May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Breakthrough Series – Under 40 minutes
Beef
High School
I’m A Virgo
Rain Dogs
Swarm
Breakthrough Series – Over 40 minutes
Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire
Dead Ringers
The English
The Last Of Us
A Small Light
Telemarketers
Outstanding Performance in a New Series
Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview with The Vampire
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Jharrel Jerome, I’m A Virgo
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Chaske Spencer, The English
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Steven Yeun, Beef.
No comments yet