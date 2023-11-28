Anatomy of a Fall

Source: Neon

‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers at Searchlight Pictures leads the 33rd Gotham Awards nominations with four nods and is among the best feature contenders alongside A24’s Past Lives by Celine Song and The Zone Of Interest from Jonathan Glazer.

Justine Triet’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall at Neon, Lila Aviles’ Mexican drama Totem at Sideshow/Janus Films, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things from Searchlight are also nominated for international feature.

Past Lives vies for best feature with Ira Sach’s Passages (Mubi), Tina Satter’s Reality (HBO Films), Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up (A24), and A.V. Rockwell’s A Thousand And One (Focus Features).

Documentary contenders include Mstyslav Chernov’s 20 Days In Mariupol (PBS Distribution), Lea Glob’s Apolonia, Apolonia (Danish Documentary Production), and Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters (Kino Lorber).

Gotham Film & Media Institute removed the $35m budget cap this year and studio and streamer films are among the contenders, although independent films made a good showing in Tuesday’s announcement.

The gender-neutral acting categories pits Killers Of The Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone for The Unknown Country (Music Box) against Past Lives’ Greta Lee, Cailee Spaeny for Priscilla (A24), Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios), and Andrew Scott for All Of Us Strangers, among others.

The supporting category features Sandra Huller for The Zone Of Interest, Juliette Binoche for French Oscar submission The Taste Of Things (IFC Films), Penelope Cruz for Ferrari (Neon), Claire Foy for All Of Us Strangers, Ryan Gosling for Barbie (Warner Bros), and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers (Focus Features), among others.

Jeffrey Sharp, producer and executive director of The Gotham and Kia Brooks, deputy director of The Gotham, announced the nominations from Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

The Gotham recently announced the following tributes will take place at the 2023 ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street: Maestro (Netflix) will receive The Gotham Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute honouring Leonard Bernstein; Air (Amazon MGM Studios) will receive The Gotham Visionary Icon & Creator Tribute for those behind the Michael Jordan partnership; and Rustin (Netflix) will receive The Gotham Cultural Icon & Creator Tribute for Social Justice honouring activist and organiser of the 1968 March on Washington, Bayard Rustin.

Winners appear below in bold.

The 2023 Gotham Award nominations in full:

Best Feature

Passages
Past Lives
Reality
Showing Up
A Thousand and One

Best International Feature

All Of Us Strangers
Anatomy Of A Fall
Poor Things
Tótem
The Zone Of Interest

Best Documentary Feature

20 Days In Mariupol
Against The Tide
Apolonia, Apolonia
Four Daughters
Our Body 

Breakthrough Director Award, Presented by Cadillac

Raven Jackson, All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt 
Georgia Oakley, Blue Jean 
Michelle Garza Cervera, Huesera 
Celine Song, Past Lives
A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One 

Best Screenplay

All Of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh 
Anatomy Of A Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
May December, Samy Burch
R.M.N., Cristian Mungiu
The Zone Of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Outstanding Lead Performance

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Origin 
Lily Gladstone, The Unknown Country 
Greta Lee, Past Lives 
Franz Rogowski, Passages 
Babetida Sadjo, Our Father, The Devil 
Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla 
Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
Michelle Williams, Showing Up
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Juliette Binoche, The Taste Of Things
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari 
Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone 
Claire Foy, All Of Us Strangers 
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry 
Sandra Hüller, The Zone Of Interest 
Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Charles Melton, May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Breakthrough Series – Under 40 minutes

Beef
High School
I’m A Virgo
Rain Dogs
Swarm

Breakthrough Series – Over 40 minutes

Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire
Dead Ringers
The English
The Last Of Us
A Small Light
Telemarketers 

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview with The Vampire 
Dominique Fishback, Swarm 
Jharrel Jerome, I’m A Virgo 
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face 
Bel Powley, A Small Light 
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us 
Chaske Spencer, The English 
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers 
Ali Wong, Beef 
Steven Yeun, Beef.

