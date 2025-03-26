Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday has begun production in the UK for Disney, as Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd and more were confirmed for the cast.

Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Letitia Wright, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, and Tenoch Huerta will also star alongside the previously announced Robert Downey Jr. as antagonist Doctor Doom.

Cast members are currently being announced on a live stream via Marvel’s social media channels, with nearly 50 names reportedly expected.

Joe and Anthony Russo are directing Doomsday as well as the next Avengers instalment Secret Wars, due to shoot later this year. The brothers previously directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame which collectively grossed nearly $5bn.

Production on Marvel’s upcoming feature Fantastic Four took place at Pinewood Studios in 2024 while Spider-Man 4 will also shoot in the UK later this year.



Outside of Downey, who takes on a new role after a decade of playing Iron Man, all other cast are reprising roles from the extended Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for a May 2026 release.