Morgan Matthews’ 500 Miles starring Bill Nighy, Maisie Williams and Roman Griffin Davis has begun filming in Dublin and Wicklow in Ireland.

The road-trip film follows two brothers who travel to Ireland to find their estranged grandfather. Additional cast include Dexter Sol Ansell, Clare Dunne and This Is England star Michael Socha.

Former head of BBC Films David Thompson is producing with Alex Gordon and Keren Misgav Ristvedt for Origin Pictures, Martina Niland from Dublin-based Port Pictures, and Matthews’ Minnow Films. Support comes from Fís Éíreann /Screen Ireland and Coimisiún na Meán.

Beta Cinema is handling world sales on the title which has already sold to True Brit Entertainment for the UK and Ireland. Further territories include Australia & New Zealand (Kismet Movies), Middle East (Front Row), and Italy (Maestro Distribution).