Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses and Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest both land on Screen’s 2023 Cannes jury grid with 2.8, joining Wang Bing’s Youth (Spring) in first place.

About Dry Grasses scored the highest mark of four (excellent) from The Telegraph’s Robbie Collin, Postif’s Michel Ciment and filfan.com’s Ahmed Shawky. It also received six threes (good) and two twos (average), with Le Monde’s Clarisse Fabre giving the film one.

The Turkish director’s seventh Competiton entry follows a young teacher doing a mandatory stint at a small village in Eastern Anatolia. Ceylan won the Palme d’Or in 2014 for Winter Sleep which scored 3.4 on that year’s jury grid.

The Zone Of Interest earned strong scores from the majority of critics with five giving the holocaust drama a four. Bringing down the average was Ciment who gave it one, whilst Ben Kenigsberg from RogerEbert.com awarded it an X (bad).

The film is Glazer’s Cannes debut and centres around the commandant of Auschwitz and his wife who are building their dream life on the grounds next to the camp.

Eight scores have come in for Kaouther Ben Hania’s Four Daughters for a current average of 2.3. The hybrid documentary explores a Tunisian mother of four daughters – two of whom have disappeared.

Next up on the grid is Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s Banel & Adama and Todd Haynes’ May December.

For the first time this year, the jury grid will update live on screendaily.com, in addition to being printed in our Cannes dailies.