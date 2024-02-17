South Korea’s Acemaker movieworks has closed a string of deals on upcoming crime drama Troll Factory with distributors throughout Asia.

The film has been acquired for Japan (Klockworx), Hong Kong (Edko), Taiwan and Southeast Asia (RelayMotion), India (Premiere9), Mongolia (Filmbridge), CIS (Paradise Group) and inflight (Vitality).

Directed by Ahn Gooc-jin (Alice In Earnestland), the film stars Son Sukku from Disney+ series Big Bet, box office action hit The Roundup and recent Netflix series A Killer Paradox. The cast also includes Kim Sung-Cheol, who will next be seen in Netflix series Hellbound, Kim Dong-Hwi and Hong Kyung.

Son plays a reporter who, while investigating an online public sentiment manipulation story, uncovers the criminal workings of the so-called Troll Factory in Korea, which operates in political as well as business realms.

The film, which previously had the working title Comment Army, is based on an award-winning novel by Chang Kang-myoung that was itself inspired by true history-changing events in South Korea.

It is produced by cinematic moment and financed by Acemaker movieworks and KC ventures. A local release is set for March 27.

World sales are handled by Acemaker movieworks, which is selling the title at the European Film Market (EFM).