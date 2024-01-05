German born actor Christian Oliver, known for Hollywood films including Speed Racer and German series Alarm For Cobra 11, has been killed in a plane crash in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, according to a report from local police.

A Facebook post by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said 51-year-old Oliver (whose birth name was Christian Klepser), his young daughters Madita Klepser and Annik Klepser, and pilot Robert Sachs were all pronounced dead after their bodies were recovered from the sea off the island of Petit Nevis.

The post said the single-engine plane in which the group were traveling had crashed into the sea “moments after taking off” around noon on Thursday (Jan 4).

Oliver’s early appearances included extended stints in nineties US TV series Saved By The Bell: The New Class and 2003 RTL series Alarm For Cobra 11. His feature work included appearances with George Clooney and Cate Blanchett in Steven Soderbergh’s 2006 mystery drama The Good German, in Lilly and Lana Wachowski’s 2008 Speed Racer and in Bryan Singer’s 2008 thriller Valkyrie.

Oliver also served as a producer or executive producer on features including 2009 comedy Ready Or Not, 2018 adventure The Outer Wild and 2021 horror thriller Wrong Turn.

His recent TV series included the Wachowski’s Netflix project Sense8 and Prime Video’s Hunters.