Screen Star of Tomorrow 2022 Adjani Salmon received the inaugural Menelik Shabazz legacy award at the UK’s Windrush Caribbean Film Festival, which drew to a close on Friday (June 30) at London’s Genesis cinema.

The award was created in honour of late UK filmmaker Menelik Shabazz, who died in 2021, and is considered one of the godfathers of Black British cinema.

Salmon is an actor-writer-director, whose BBC, A24 and Big Deal Films series Dreaming Whilst Black will air in the UK on BBC Three later this month, and stars Salmon alongside Dani Moseley, Jessica Hynes and Akemnji Ndifornyen.

Further winners at the festival include actor Rudolph Walker and broadcaster Alex Pascall who received the Paulette Wilson justice award for their long-standing work in the community. Best documentary was won Gavin Porter for The Spirit Runs Deep, best breakout film by Nadine O’Mahony for Rushed and best short for Aaron James Robertson’s Rea’s Men.

The Windrush Caribbean Film Festival, now in its fourth year, took place at venues across Southampton, Bristol, Birmingham, Newport and London. It was the first edition under the artistic direction of Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe, the founder of the British Urban Film Festival.

The festival honoured the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the Windrush generation in the UK, the people from the Caribbean countries who came to work in the nascent National Health Service and the sectors facing a post-war labour shortage between 1948 and the early 1970s.

Windrush Caribbean Film Festival was founded by Patricia Hamzahee, Garry Stewart and Frances-Anne Soloman, with the aim of showcasing the work of Black creatives on screen and reinforcing the impact of contributions from the Windrush generation to the UK. It was supported by National Lottery funding from the British Film Institute (BFI).