The busy Paul Mescal (2020 Star of Tomorrow) has multiple projects either already shot — including Strangers for Andrew Haigh — or in production. He is shooting Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2, which also features Joseph Quinn (2018 SoT) among the cast.

Mescal’s similarly busy Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones (2020 SoT) stars in three new features: as Carole King in Lisa Cholodenko’s biographical drama Beautiful for Sony; in Daniel Minahan’s On Swift Horses for Black Bear with Will Poulter (2013 SoT) among the cast; and in Lee Isaac Chung’s action adventure Twisters alongside a cast including Daryl McCormack (2021 SoT).

Shooting has wrapped, with a debut on Netflix in early 2024, for series Supacell — created by Rapman (2019 SoT), and centring on a group of seemingly ordinary people from south London who develop superpowers. Michael Salami, Eddie Marsan and Adelayo Adedayo (2015 SoT) lead the cast.

Emma Mackey (2019 SoT), in cinemas in July with Warner Bros’ Barbie, the same month joins the shoot of Hot Milk, the directing debut of Bafta-nominated screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz (She Said). Vicky Krieps and Fiona Shaw also star in the drama from Christine Langan’s Bonnie Productions, and adapted from the Deborah Levy novel.

Harris Dickinson (2017 SoT) and Erin Kellyman (2018 SoT) both star in Steve McQueen’s Second World War film Blitz for Apple TV+ and Working Title, alongside Saoirse Ronan and Stephen Graham — about a group of Londoners during the aerial bombing of the city in 1940-41.

Saint Maud director Rose Glass (2018 SoT) is in post-production on her second feature Love Lies Bleeding starring Kristen Stewart and Jena Malone, with Dave Franco and Ed Harris. The romantic thriller is set against the world of female bodybuilding.

Currently in post-production, Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi feature Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (2005 SoT) and Naomi Ackie (2017 SoT) alongside Steven Yeun. Adapted from the 2022 Edward Ashton novel Mickey7, the Warner Bros release is set for next March.

Three former Stars of Tomorrow collide in In Camera: the debut feature from Naqqash Khalid (2020 SoT) stars Nabhaan Rizwan (2019 SoT) and Amir El-Masry (2021 SoT). The indie drama — which also features Rory Fleck Byrne and is shot by Tasha Back — premieres in July at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Micheal Ward and Sheyi Cole (both 2020 SoT) star in Thea Sharrock’s film The Beautiful Game, about football’s Homeless World Cup — produced by Film4 and Blueprint Pictures for Netflix. Fiona Lamptey (2019 SoT) commissioned the film during her stint as Netflix director of UK features.

Sam Steiner (2021 SoT) has co-written the script for Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s Rich Flu, which has Dixie Egerickx (2019 SoT) among its cast. Steiner’s Fingernails, directed by Christos Nikou (Apples), is in post and stars Jessie Buckley (2017 SoT) and Riz Ahmed (2006 SoT).

Michaela Coel (2017 SoT) stars in David Lowery’s self-penned feature Mother Mary for A24. The drama follows a musician (Anne Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel).

Nadia Latif (2019 SoT) is making her debut feature The Man In My Basement, adapted from the 2004 Walter Mosley novel, and starring Willem Dafoe — originally opposite Jonathan Majors, who exited the project following recent allegations. The role is being recast.

Emma Corrin (2020 SoT) stars alongside the likes of Bill Skarsgard and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (2008 SoT) in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu; and also in Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3 for Marvel. Corrin will lead FX series A Murder At The End Of The World (formerly Retreat), created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij for FX on Hulu, and with a cast also including Harris Dickinson.

Sky Peals, the debut feature from Moin Hussain (2018 SoT), is ready­ing to launch at a festival this year. Faraz Ayub stars, with a cast also including Natalie Gavin and Claire Rushbrook.

Bella Ramsey (2021 SoT) leads Monstrous Beauty — the second feature as writer/director from Romola Garai, and also starring Dominic West as King Charles II and Ruth Negga (2005 SoT) as Nell Gwynn. Ramsey is also a key voice in animation Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget from Aardman for Netflix.

Sheila Atim (2021 SoT) starred in Raven Jackson’s All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt, which premiered at Sundance in January.

Grace Snell (2021 SoT) designed costumes for Nora Fingscheidt’s The Outrun, which includes among its producers Sarah Brocklehurst and Jack Lowden (both 2014 SoTs). The film stars Saoirse Ronan, with Paapa Essiedu (SoT 2017) and Posy Sterling among the cast.

