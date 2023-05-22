AI-powered production technologies will spark a restructure of the film and television industries, bringing both dramatic efficiency gains and creative possibilities, but also major potential challenges.

That’s one of the findings of the 2023 Nostradamus report, launched in Cannes today by the Göteborg Film Festival, which also examines the industry’s challenges in remaining attractive to young audiences.

The annual Nostradamus report looks at the near-future of the audiovisual industries by talking to industry experts with analysis by author Johanna Koljonen.

Titled Everything Changing All At Once, the report also flags that the number of drama productions will fall as streamers focus on profits over debt-funded expansion.

Key findings include: