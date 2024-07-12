Projects from Albert Serra and Iciar Bollain are among the 12 Spanish features selected for the 2024 San Sebastian International Film Festival (SSIFF), taking place from September 20-28.

Serra will compete for the first time in San Sebastian’s official section with bullfighting documentary Tardes De Soledad. His previous films include Locarno winner The Story Of My Death and 2022 Cannes premiere Pacifiction.

Competing in the main section for the fifth time is Iciar Bollain with I’m Nevenka, about a town councillor who reports abuse by the major. Mireia Oriol and Urko Olazabal star.

Also selected are Pedro Martín-Calero’s directorial debut The Wailing, about three women at different moments in time connected to one another, and is written with Isabel Peña, Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s regular co-writer.

The final Spanish competition title is Pilar Palomero’s third feature Glimmers about a woman who must take care of her ailing ex-husband. Her debut Schoolgirls won Goyas for best film and best new director in 2020, with follow-up La Maternal claiming San Sebastian’s Silver Shell for best leading performance in 2022 (for Carla Quílez ex aequo with Paul Kircher).

Out of competition in the official selection is Alauda Ruiz de Azúa’s series Querer about a woman who leaves her husband after 30 years of marriage and reports him for continued rape.

The SSIFF official section will include a special screening of series I, Addict based on the book by Javier Giner, who is co-creator of the show with Aitor Gabilondo; and The Red Virgin, the latest feature from Paula Ortiz.

New Directors, devoted to first and second works, will open with documentary La Guitarra Flamenca De Yerai Cortés, the directorial debut from Antón Álvarez, better known as musician C. Tangana.

The strand also includes Cecilia Atán and Valeria Pivato’s second collaboration The Arrival Of The Son, following their feature debut The Desert Bride which premiered in Un Certain Regard in 2017.

Rounding out the Spanish titles in the section are David Pérez Sañudo, a Goya winner for Ane Is Missing in 2020, with his new film Azken Erromantikoak; and Andalusian filmmaker Sandra Romero’s Where The Silence Passes, a feature version of her previous short of the same name.

The Zabaltegi-Tabakalera competition will include Michael Fetter Nathansky’s Belin Panorama title Every You Every Me.

SSIFF also announced two entries for Horizontes Latinos section with Spanish co-producers; Argentinian filmmaker Iair Said’s Most People Die On Sundays which premiered at Cannes ACID, and Maybe It’s True What They Say About Us from Chile’s Sofía Paloma Gómez and Camilo Becerra. Both were presented at last SSIFF industry strand WIP Latam last year.

Finally, the Anoeta Velodrome will host the complete screening of Celeste, a six-episode series created by Diego San José and directed by Elena Trapé.

