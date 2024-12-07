French sales agent Elle Driver has secured key deals on Alexandros Avranas’ refugee drama Quiet Life.

The film has gone to France (Wild Bunch Distribution), Germany (Wild Bunch Germany), Spain (Lazona), Japan (Klockworx), Benelux (De Filmfreak) and Brazil (Imovision).

Quiet Life has its MENA premiere in the Festival Favorites section at Red Sea on December 11.

The fifth feature from Greek director Avranas follows a Russian refugee family in Sweden whose youngest daughter falls into a mysterious coma following the rejection of their citizenship application. The drama debuted in Venice’s Horizons sidebar.

It is produced by Sylvie Pialat, Benoit Quainon and Alejandro Arenas for France’s Les Films du Worso, with Adeline Fontan Tessaur for Wild Bunch. Further production firms are Elle Driver, Germany’s Senator, Sweden’s Fox In The Snow, Estonia’s Amrion, Greece’s Playground and asterisk*, and Finland’s Making Movies. Backers include Arte, Eurimages, Wild Bunch, the Swedish and Estonian film institutes, Finnish Film Foundation, Greek Film Centre and Film i Väst.