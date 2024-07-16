Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón will receive the lifetime achievement award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival (August 7-17).

Cuaron’s credits range from adaptations such as Great Expectations (1998), Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban (2004), and Children Of Men (2006) through to Y Tu Mamá También (2001), Gravity (2013) and Roma (2018).

Cuarón’s latest project is psychological thriller series Disclaimer for Apple TV+ starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline, set to start streaming on October 11. It is based on the novel by Renée Knight about a journalist who becomes the subject of a scandal she is more used to writing about.

Locarno artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro said: “From coming-of-age novels to science fiction, from melodrama to grand sagas like Harry Potter, Alfonso Cuarón has reinvented himself as an artist with each new film, always in the service of the pleasure of cinema, and has thus created a truly multifaceted body of work.”

Cuaron will be given the award on August 11 in Locarno’s Piazza Grande and will also take part in a panel conversation at the festival.

Locarno will also screen a movie selected by Cuaron, Alain Tanner’s Jonah Who Will Be 25 In The Year 2000 (1976). Before the screening of Tanner’s film.