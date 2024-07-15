Lionsgate has bolstered its upcoming slate and acquired North America and UK & Ireland rights to John Carney’s Power Ballad starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas.

Production wrapped in Dublin recently on Carney’s follow-up to Flora And Son about a talented wedding singer past his prime (Rudd) and a young rock star (Jonas) who uses the former’s songwriting prowess to revitalise his own career.

Carney and Peter McDonald co-wrote the screenplay, with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron producing through their Likely Story, alongside Robert Walpole and Rebecca O’Flanagan for Treasure Entertainment, and Carney.

30West financed Power Ballad alongside Screen Ireland and serves as executive producer.

The same production team produced Carney’s most recent film Flora and Son, which Apple TV+ acquired following the Sundance world premiere in 2023.

Carney’s directing credits include Sing Street and Once.

Charlotte Koh, Lauren Bixby and Kaycee Holcomb negotiated the deal for Lionsgate with 30West, WME Independent, and UTA Independent Film Group. WME Independent handles international rights.

Lionsgate’s 2025 theatrical release slate includes Michael Jackson biopic Michael, which is scheduled to open worldwide through Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International on April 18, 2025.