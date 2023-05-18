US director Jaclyn Bethany’s The Invisible Girl has been acquired for world sales by UK-France outfit Alief.

The dark fairy tale has sold to Bohemia Media for UK-Ireland distribution, and will be released later this year.

It is inspired by the Mary Shelley short story of the same name about a secret relationship between a pair of young lovers, but told through a queer lens.

A young woman, Henrietta, returns to a small town she once lived, and revisits the complex story of her relationship with Rosina, her best friend, and Rosina’s jealous brother.

Reise Alexander and Violet Savage star, with Bethany, Sarah Keyes, Chris Stahl, and Sofia Drummond-Moore producing through Bethany’s outfit BKE Productions and Luca Severi Production Group.

The filmmaker’s credits include Indigo Valley and upcoming drama Tell That To The Winter Sea.

”On behalf of The Invisible Girl team, I am elated to work with Bohemia to distribute The Invisible Girl in the UK,” said Bethany. ”Bohemia’s support of underrepresented voices in cinema is unique and inspiring. Building a diverse audience in the UK has been a beautiful part of my filmmaking career thus far.”

Bohemia Media’s Giulia de Vita added: ”Bohemia Media is thrilled to be working with Jaclyn Bethany for a second time. The Invisible Girl is a powerful exploration of sexuality, reworking Shelley’s gothic tale into a searing queer coming-of-age story.”