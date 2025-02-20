Amazon MGM Studios is to gain creative control of the James Bond franchise.

A new joint venture has been formed between Amazon MGM Studios, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli to house the James Bond intellectual property rights, and those parties will remain co-owners of the franchise.

Amazon MGM Studios will gain creative control after the transaction closes.

The venture comes following months of speculation over tensions about the creative future of Bond between Eon, which owns the copyright and through which Broccoli and Wilson produce the James Bond films, and Amazon, which now owns the rights to release the Bond films through its acquisition of MGM.

“With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future,” said Wilson.

Broccoli said: “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time To Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

“Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. “We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide. We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

In 2022, Amazon acquired MGM, including a vast catalogue with more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows. Since the MGM acquisition, Amazon has held rights to distribute all of the James Bond films, and as a result of this transaction will have creative control over future productions.