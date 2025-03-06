Amazon MGM Studios’ Jack Ryan feature, starring John Krasinski, Sienna Miller, Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly, is preparing to shoot in the UK at the Story Works studio in London.

The as-yet-untitled feature about a CIA analyst is a continuation of the Amazon series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, in which Krasinski also stars. It has been filming in Dubai and will arrive in the UK in the coming weeks.

Andrew Bernstein directs having previously served as executive producer and director on series two. The script is written by Aaron Rabin and is based on characters from Tom Clancy’s book series.

Krasinski is also producing the project with Allyson Seeger via Sunday Night and Andrew Form. The film is produced in association with Paramount Pictures and Skydance

The Story Works is based in Richmond, southwest London, and has housed production of Disney+’s A Thousand Blows and Downton Abbey 3.