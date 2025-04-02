Angel Studios presented its upcoming slate at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday led by new TIFF acquisition Sketch, animation The King Of Kings, and Neal McDonough drama The Last Rodeo.

Sketch opens on August 6 and stars Tony Hale, D’Arcy Carden, and Biana Belle in the story of a grieving single father whose daughter’s drawings take on a life of their own. Seth Worley’s film premiered in Toronto last September.

The King Of Kings opens on April 11 and tells of a boy who hears the story of Jesus from his father in vivid detail. The voice cast includes Kenneth Branaugh, Uma Thurman, Pierce Brosnan, Mark Hamill, Roman Griffith Davis, Forrest Whitaker, Ben Kingsley, and Oscar Isaac.

The roster includes Jon Avnet’s May 23 release The Last Rodeo, about a retired legend who saddles up for a bull-riding contest to save his grandson; and October 17 release Truth & Treason starring Rupert Evans, Ewan Horrocks, Ferdinand McKay, about a teenager who forms a resistance group in Nazi Germany.

Sound Of Freedom director Alejandro Monteverde’s Zero A.D. recounts the Biblical story of Herod’s laughter of the innocents and stars Deva Cassel, Sam Worthington, and Ben Mendlesohn, with Gael García Bernal, and Jim Caviezel. It opens on December 19.

Brandon Purdie, Angel Studios’ EVP and head of theatrical distribution, said the current slate is Angel Studios’ most ambitious to date. The company’s 11 theatrical releases so far have earned a combined $360m in two years. Sound Of Freedom alone grossed approximately $184m in North America in 2023.

As Screen first reported, Angel Studios has been building a network of international distributors, with Brazil, Spain, and Portugal among the first to be unveiled at AFM last year.