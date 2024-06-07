Adam Elliot’s animated feature Memoir Of A Snail featuring Sarah Snook in its voice cast has sealed deals for key international territories, ahead of its world premiere at Annecy International Animation Film Festival next week.

The film has sold to Benelux (Bantam), Spain (Madfer), Switzerland (Pathe), Austria (Polyfilm), Denmark (Angel Film), Norway (Arthaus), Iceland (Bio Paradis), Sweden and remaining Scandinavian territories (Folkets Bio), Taiwan (Hooray Films), CIS (Magic Films), Israel (Lev Cinema), Turkey (Bir Film), Adriatics (MCF Megacom), Thailand (Sahamongkol), India (Pictureworks) and airlines (Aardwolf).

Anton and Charades co-represent sales on the stop-motion feature, with advanced negotiations underway for Latin America.

Memoir Of A Snail will have its world premiere on Monday, June 10 at Annecy in the main Bonlieu Grande Salle venue. It will then open Australia’s Melbourne International Film Festival in August. IFC Films will release the film in North America, with Madman distributing in Australia.

The film follows Grace, a lonely misfit who hoards snails and who strikes up an enduring friendship with Pinky, an eccentric elderly woman. The film is written and directed by Australian animator Elliot, who produces with Liz Kearney for Arenamedia. Executive producers are Robert Connolly and Robert Patterson.

Succession star Snook voices the lead role, alongside Kodi Smit-McPhee, Eric Bana, Nick Cave and Jacki Weaver. Screen Australia provided major production investment in association with Anton and Charades.

Memoir Of A Snail is Elliot’s second feature after Mary And Max, which opened Sundance Film Festival in 2009. He has also directed four stop-motion shorts, including Harvie Krumpet, which won the Oscar for best short animation in 2004.

“We are honoured by the trust Liz Kearney and Adam Elliot have placed in us to make this unique film shine on the international stage. Following a successful Cannes market, we can’t wait to be presenting Memoir Of A Snail for the first time at Annecy,” said Charades co-founder Carole Baraton and Anton EVP, international distribution and acquisitions Louis Balsan.