Paul Feig’s Another Simple Favor starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively has been unveiled as the opening night premiere of SXSW in Austin, Texas, next month.

The follow-up to Feig’s A Simple Favor sees the return of Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson as they head to the Italian island of Capri for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman, with bumps along the way.

The cast includes Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, with Henry Golding and Allison Janney. The film will debut on Prime Video on May 1.

Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis co-wrote the screenplay based on characters by Darcey Bell. Feigco Entertainment’s Feig and Laura Fischer produced, and Jennifer Booth, Jessica Sharzer, and Marco Valerio Pugini served as executive producers.

Another Simple Favor is a Lionsgate and Feigco Entertainment production.

SXSW runs March March 7–15. The previously announced Opening Night TV Premiere is The Studio.