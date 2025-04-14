In a relatively rare foray into Sundance acquisitions, Apple Original Films has picked up Ryan White’s Festival Favorite audience award-winning documentary Come See Me In The Good Light.

The film centres on poets Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley, who face an incurable cancer diagnosis with joy, wit, and an unshakable partnership.

Producers are White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro, who appears in the film and starred in Apple’s The Morning Show, and Stef Willen. Sara Bareilles and Brandi Carlile perform an original song and the latter is among the executive producers.

Come See Me In The Good Light will make its global debut on Apple TV+ in autumn. Apple negotiated the deal with Submarine and WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers.

Apple acquired Coda out of the 2021 edition of Sundance and that film famously went on to win the best picture Oscar the following year.

Apple’s feature pipeline includes F1 starring Brad Pitt from director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer on June 27; and Fountain Of Youth, the upcoming feature from Guy Ritchie starring Natalie Portman and John Krasinksi.