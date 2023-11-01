In a pioneering move, Arclight Films is partnering with film distribution services manager Digital Cinema United (DCU) to directly distribute remaining and revolving rights to its library on global AVoD, TVoD and SVoD and ancillary platforms.

The new Arclight + initiative is expected to kick off in early 2024 and will allow Arclight to bypass aggregators and engage in a more cost-effective and timely manner with services like iTunes, Amazon, Roku and Tubi, among many others.

DCU is Arclight’s film lab of record and oversees Arclight’s entire global film delivery elements and marketing materials to its global network of distributors. DCU will be able to send films and materials to platforms in mostly English-speaking territories either where the initial distribution rights have expired or a where a film never got a distribution deal.

The new Arclight + initiative is expected to kick off in early 2024 and will enable Arclight to offer more than 300 library titles like Andrew Niccol’s Lord Of War with Nicolas Cage and Anthony Maras’s true-life drama Hotel Mumbai starring Dev Patel, as well as recently completed comedy Arthur’s Whisky starring Diane Keaton, Patricia Hodge and Lulu, and Russell Crowe’s thriller Poker Face, among others.

Arclight Films CFO Brian Beckmann, who brokered the non-exclusive deal with DCU’s Ronnie Ycong, said: “This gives us the ability to turn our library into something that generates revenues with a few clicks of the button.”