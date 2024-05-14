New York’s Tribeca Festival has added eight world premieres to its 2024 line-up, including Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia’s Federer: Twelve Final Days.

The behind-the-scenes sports documentary, which will screen in Tribeca’s Spotlight Documentary section, is about tennis champion Roger Federer and his decision to retire from the sport.

Also set for the festival, which runs June 5-16, is the world premiere, in the International Narrative Competition, of The Freshly Cut Grass, a dramedy directed by Celina Murga and executive produced by Martin Scorsese.

Other world premieres joining the programme are: Power of the Dream, a documentary about women’s professional basketball, directed by Dawn Porter; drama Come Closer, directed and written by Tom Nesher; comedy Nuked, feature directing debut of Deena Kashper; Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go, about stand-up comedian Einbinder; Missing From Fire Trail Road, Sabrina Van Tassel’s true crime story about Indigenous women; Soldiers of Song, Ryan Smith’s documentary about Ukrainian musicians coping with the invasion of their country; and Dust to Dust, Kosai Sekine’s film about Japanese fashion designer Yuima Nakazato.

North American premieres added to the Tribeca schedule are Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes, directed by Nanette Burstein, and immigrant story La Cocina, directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios.

Added to the festival’s year round programming is the world premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One on June 26. The horror sequle is set for release by Paramount on June 28.

Tribeca co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal commented: “At our core, we are an activist festival, united by the belief that art can inspire change. We’re excited to add 11 new films to our Festival lineup, including Missing From Fire Trail Road, about the injustices of unsolved crimes against Indigenous women, and Power of the Dream, about the WNBA’s effort to fight for fair pay, plus many more films that will inform and engage audiences.”