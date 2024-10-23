The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has set Australia as the country of focus for its 55th edition, following the signing of a co-production agreement between the two countries.

The festival, held from November 20-28 in Goa, will screen seven Australian films. Titles have yet to be revealed by organisers promise it they will range from “critically acclaimed dramas to powerful documentaries, visually stunning thrillers and light-hearted comedies”.

A masterclass will also be held by John Seale, the Oscar-winning cinematographer of Mad Mad: Fury Road and The English Patient.

Film Bazaar, the South Asian film market held alongside IFFI, is set to be attended by a sizeable Australian delegation with representatives from Screen Australia, State Screen Commissions and also Ausfilm, the agency promoting Australia as a filming destination. They will showcase their offerings including Australian locations and incentives at the special Film Office exhibition area.

The market will also see a delegation of up to six producers, who will receive funding from the Australian government to attend Film Bazaar and explore co-production opportunities.

A co-production treaty signed by India and Australia was ratified in November 2023 and will see projects from both nations able to access government funding including grants, loans and tax offsets.

There will also be a special Australian Co-production Day at the Film Bazaar where delegates from both the countries will be given an opportunity to network. Film Bazaar has also selected the Australian project Home Before Night as one of its official entries in the Co-Production Market.

A dedicated panel discussion will focus on co-production opportunities between India and Australia, featuring producers and industry experts, to explore the creative and logistical aspects of collaboration and highlight successful projects.

Australian co-productions shot in India include Garth Davis’ Lion while Indian films to shoot in Australia include Salaam Namaste, Singh Is Kinng and Chak De India.

“This special recognition aims to celebrate the dynamic contributions of Australian cinema to the global film industry, highlighting its rich storytelling traditions, vibrant film culture and innovative cinematic techniques,” said a statement from India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.