Conclave and The Brutalist shared out the major prizes at the 2025 Bafta Film Awards, with four prizes each.
Edward Berger’s Conclave won best film, outstanding British film, adapted screenplay for Peter Straughan and editing. Berger paid tribute to Tessa Ross in his speech, calling her “the best producer I know”.
The momentum seemed to be with The Brutalist in the closing stretch after Brady Corbet won best director and Adrien Brody collected best actor. Lol Crawley also won for his Cinematography and Daniel Blumberg was rewarded for original score.
In his speech, Brody said: “This film is about this pursuit of leaving something meaningful and I think that’s something we can all [in this room] relate to.”
Mikey Madison’s win for Anora was a surprise on the night, not least to the actress herself, who admitted: “I probably should’ve listened to my publicist and written a speech”. The film also won the casting award for Sean Baker and Samantha Quan.
It was a successful night for Emilia Perez, which won film not in English language and supporting actress for Zoe Saldana. Both director Jacques Audiard and Saldana thanked star Karla Sofía Gascón in their speeches but did not reference the social media controversy around her.
Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl also won two prizes – the inaugural children’s and family film prize, and animated film. In his speech Co-director Nick Park paid tribute to Ben Whitehead who has taken on the role of Wallace from Peter Sallis.
Kneecap director Rich Peppiatt collected the outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer award. He said in his speech: ”Kneecap is more than a film, its a movement. Everyone should have their language and homeland respected, this award is dedicated to everyone out there fighting that fight.”
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story won best documentary, with the filmmaking team joined by Reeve’s children on stage.
David Tennant was once again hosting, and kicked off the show with a rendition of the Proclaimers’ ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’, with James McAvoy, Colman Domingo, Celia Imrie and Anna kendrick joining in from the audience.
British actor Warwick Davis was awarded the Bafta Fellowship, whilst MediCinema, the hospital charity providing cinema to patients, received the Bafta outstanding British contribution to cinema award.
The event was held tonight (February 18) at London’s Royal Festival Hall on the Southbank, with David Tennant hosting for the second time.
Full list of nominations
Best Film
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
Leading Actress
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
- Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
Leading Actor
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Hugh Grant - Heretic
- Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Director
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
- Edward Berger - Conclave
- Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Outstanding British Film
- Bird
- Blitz
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Supporting Actress
- Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
- Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
- Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Documentary
- Black Box Diaries
- Daughters
- No Other Land
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Will & Harper
Animated Film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown - James Mangold, Jay Cocks
- Conclave - Peter Straughan
- Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard
- Nickel Boys - Ramell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
- Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, story By Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield
Original Screenplay
- Anora - Sean Baker
- The Brutalist - Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
- Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, story By Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Jj Ó Dochartaigh
- A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg
- The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Film Not In The English Language
- All We Imagine As Light
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Kneecap
- The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
- Hoard - Luna Carmoon (Director, Writer)
- Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer)
- Monkey Man - Dev Patel (Director)
- Santosh - Sandhya Suri (Director, Writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar De Ganay (Producer) [also produced By Alan Mcalex, Mike Goodridge]
- Sister Midnight - Karan Kandhari (Director, Writer)
Children’s & Family Film
- Flow
- Kensuke’s Kingdom
- Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Cinematography
- The Brutalist - Lol Crawley
- Conclave - Stéphane Fontaine
- Dune: Part Two - Greig Fraser
- Emilia Pérez - Paul Guilhaume
- Nosferatu - Jarin Blaschke
Editing
- Anora - Sean Baker
- Conclave - Nick Emerson
- Dune: Part Two - Joe Walker
- Emilia Pérez - Juliette Welfling
- Kneecap - Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill
Casting
- Anora - Sean Baker, Samantha Quan
- The Apprentice - Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba
- A Complete Unknown - Yesi Ramirez
- Conclave - Nina Gold, Martin Ware
- Kneecap - Carla Stronge
Original Score
- The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg
- Conclave - Volker Bertelmann
- Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol
- Nosferatu - Robin Carolan
- The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers
Production Design
- The Brutalist - Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia
- Conclave - Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter
- Dune: Part Two - Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau
- Nosferatu - Craig Lathrop
- Wicked - Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales
Special Visual Effects
- Better Man - Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs
- Dune: Part Two - Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe
- Gladiator II - Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti
- Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes - Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz
- Wicked - Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith
Sound
- Blitz - John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison
- Dune: Part Two - Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King
- Gladiator II - Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan
- The Substance - Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard
- Wicked - Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title
Costume Design
- Blitz - Jacqueline Durran
- A Complete Unknown - Arianne Phillips
- Conclave - Lisy Christl
- Nosferatu - Linda Muir
- Wicked - Paul Tazewell
Make Up & Hair
- Dune: Part Two - Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr
- Emilia Pérez - Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti
- Nosferatu - David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton
- The Substance - Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli
- Wicked - Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Marisa Abela
- Jharrel Jerome
- David Jonsson
- Mikey Madison
- Nabhaan Rizwan
British Short Film
- The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing - Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating
- Marion - Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic
- Milk - Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene
- Rock, Paper, Scissors - Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer
- Stomach Bug - Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou
British Short Animation
- Adiós - José Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti
- Mog’s Christmas - Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding
- Wander To Wonder - Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart
