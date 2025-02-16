Conclave and The Brutalist shared out the major prizes at the 2025 Bafta Film Awards, with four prizes each.

Edward Berger’s Conclave won best film, outstanding British film, adapted screenplay for Peter Straughan and editing. Berger paid tribute to Tessa Ross in his speech, calling her “the best producer I know”.

The momentum seemed to be with The Brutalist in the closing stretch after Brady Corbet won best director and Adrien Brody collected best actor. Lol Crawley also won for his Cinematography and Daniel Blumberg was rewarded for original score.

In his speech, Brody said: “This film is about this pursuit of leaving something meaningful and I think that’s something we can all [in this room] relate to.”

Mikey Madison’s win for Anora was a surprise on the night, not least to the actress herself, who admitted: “I probably should’ve listened to my publicist and written a speech”. The film also won the casting award for Sean Baker and Samantha Quan.

It was a successful night for Emilia Perez, which won film not in English language and supporting actress for Zoe Saldana. Both director Jacques Audiard and Saldana thanked star Karla Sofía Gascón in their speeches but did not reference the social media controversy around her.

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl also won two prizes – the inaugural children’s and family film prize, and animated film. In his speech Co-director Nick Park paid tribute to Ben Whitehead who has taken on the role of Wallace from Peter Sallis.

Kneecap director Rich Peppiatt collected the outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer award. He said in his speech: ”Kneecap is more than a film, its a movement. Everyone should have their language and homeland respected, this award is dedicated to everyone out there fighting that fight.”

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story won best documentary, with the filmmaking team joined by Reeve’s children on stage.

David Tennant was once again hosting, and kicked off the show with a rendition of the Proclaimers’ ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’, with James McAvoy, Colman Domingo, Celia Imrie and Anna kendrick joining in from the audience.

British actor Warwick Davis was awarded the Bafta Fellowship, whilst MediCinema, the hospital charity providing cinema to patients, received the Bafta outstanding British contribution to cinema award.

The event was held tonight (February 18) at London’s Royal Festival Hall on the Southbank, with David Tennant hosting for the second time.

Full list of nominations

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Leading Actor

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Director

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Edward Berger - Conclave

Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Outstanding British Film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Documentary

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Animated Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown - James Mangold, Jay Cocks

Conclave - Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard

Nickel Boys - Ramell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, story By Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield

Original Screenplay

Anora - Sean Baker

The Brutalist - Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, story By Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Jj Ó Dochartaigh

A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Film Not In The English Language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Hoard - Luna Carmoon (Director, Writer)

Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer)

Monkey Man - Dev Patel (Director)

Santosh - Sandhya Suri (Director, Writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar De Ganay (Producer) [also produced By Alan Mcalex, Mike Goodridge]

Sister Midnight - Karan Kandhari (Director, Writer)

Children’s & Family Film

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Cinematography

The Brutalist - Lol Crawley

Conclave - Stéphane Fontaine

Dune: Part Two - Greig Fraser

Emilia Pérez - Paul Guilhaume

Nosferatu - Jarin Blaschke

Editing

Anora - Sean Baker

Conclave - Nick Emerson

Dune: Part Two - Joe Walker

Emilia Pérez - Juliette Welfling

Kneecap - Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill

Casting

Anora - Sean Baker, Samantha Quan

The Apprentice - Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba

A Complete Unknown - Yesi Ramirez

Conclave - Nina Gold, Martin Ware

Kneecap - Carla Stronge

Original Score

The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg

Conclave - Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol

Nosferatu - Robin Carolan

The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers

Production Design

The Brutalist - Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia

Conclave - Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter

Dune: Part Two - Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau

Nosferatu - Craig Lathrop

Wicked - Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales

Special Visual Effects

Better Man - Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs

Dune: Part Two - Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe

Gladiator II - Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes - Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz

Wicked - Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith

Sound

Blitz - John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison

Dune: Part Two - Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King

Gladiator II - Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan

The Substance - Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard

Wicked - Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title

Costume Design

Blitz - Jacqueline Durran

A Complete Unknown - Arianne Phillips

Conclave - Lisy Christl

Nosferatu - Linda Muir

Wicked - Paul Tazewell

Make Up & Hair

Dune: Part Two - Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr

Emilia Pérez - Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti

Nosferatu - David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton

The Substance - Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli

Wicked - Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

British Short Film

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing - Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating

Marion - Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic

Milk - Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene

Rock, Paper, Scissors - Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer

Stomach Bug - Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou

British Short Animation