Bafta has unveiled the nominations for its 2025 Film Awards, which will take place in London on Sunday, February 16.

Below are the lists of feature film nominations by distributor, and for each film.

Nominations by distributor

Universal Pictures & Focus Features – 32

The Brutalist – 9

Anora – 7

Wicked – 7

Nosferatu – 5

The Wild Robot - 3

Monkey Man - 1

Netflix – 16

Emilia Perez - 11

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – 3

Daughters – 1

Will & Harper – 1

Black Bear – 15

Conclave – 12

Sing Sing – 3

Disney - 10

A Complete Unknown – 6

A Real Pain – 2

Inside Out 2 - 1

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – 1

Curzon Artificial Eye – 8

Kneecap – 6

Flow – 2

Warner Bros - 8

Dune: Part Two – 7

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story – 1

Studiocanal – 7

The Apprentice – 3

Hard Truths – 2

The Outrun - 2

Mubi – 6

The Substance – 5

Bird – 1

Apple - 3

Blitz - 3

Paramount - 3

Gladiator II – 3

Altitude – 2

I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui) – 1

Sister Midnight - 1

Dogwoof – 2

Black Box Diaries – 1

No Other Land – 1

Entertainment Film Distributors – 2

Better Man – 1

Heretic – 1

Lionsgate - 2

Love Lies Bleeding – 1

The Seed of the Sacred Fig - 1

Vertigo Releasing – 2

Hoard – 1

Santosh – 1

BFI Distribution – 1

All We Imagine As Light – 1

Modern Films – 1

Kensuke’s Kingdom - 1

Orion/Amazon/Curzon – 1

Nickel Boys – 1

Picturehouse Entertainment – 1

The Last Showgirl – 1

Sky – 1

Lee – 1

Nominations by film

Conclave – 12

Emilia Perez – 11

The Brutalist – 9

Anora – 7

Dune: Part Two – 7

Wicked – 7

A Complete Unknown – 6

Kneecap – 6

Nosferatu – 5

The Substance – 5

The Apprentice – 3

Blitz – 3

Gladiator II – 3

Sing Sing – 3

Wallace and Gromit: Vengenance Most Fowl – 3

The Wild Robot – 3

Flow – 2

Hard Truths – 2

The Outrun – 2

A Real Pain – 2

All We Imagine As Light; Better Man; Bird; Black Box Diaries; Daughters; Heretic; Hoard; I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui); Inside Out 2; Kensuke’s Kingdom; Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes; The Last Showgirl; Lee; Love Lies Bleeding; Monkey Man; Nickel Boys; No Other Land;Santosh; The Seed of the Sacred Fig; Sister Midnight; Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story; Will & Harper – 1 each