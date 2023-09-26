Director Baz Luhrmann will head the competition jury for the Red Sea International Film Festival (November 30 – December 9).

The Australian filmmaker will preside over the features competition which showcases 17 films from the Arab region, Asia and Africa, all competing for the Yusr awards.

Last year’s best film award went to Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji’s Hanging Gardens.



Luhrmann most recently directed Elvis, for which he was Oscar-nominated in best picture, and his other credits include Moulin Rouge!, Romeo + Juliet and Strictly Ballroom.