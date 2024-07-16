Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will open on September 5 with the world premiere of Ben Stiller comedy drama Nutcrackers directed by David Gordon Green and close with Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut The Deb.

Stiller stars as strait-laced workaholic Mike, who is thrust into becoming a caregiver to his rambunctious orphaned nephews.

Green and Stiller shot the film late last year in Ohio. Rivulet fully financed the film and produced with Rough House.

Rivulet’s Rob Paris and Mike Witherill produced with Nate Meyer of Rough House. UTA Independent handles North American rights.

The Deb is a musical comedy about two teenage cousins who dig deep to find self-acceptance and a date to the Debutante Ball in a small country town in Australia. The cast includes Wilson, Natalie Abbott, and Charlotte MacInnes.

Wilson is embroiled in a fight with some of her fellow producers after accusing them of embezzling funds and attempting to stop the filming premiering in Toronto.

Producers Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron and executive producer Vince Holden have denied the allegations and taken Wilson to court, claiming defamation and saying she did not collaborate with them and tried to take credit for work she did not do.

Both films will receive their world premieres at Roy Thomson Hall as part of the Gala programme.

TIFF has already announced a number of films including Ron Howard’s survival thriller Eden, John Crowley’s We Live In Time, Marielle Heller’s Nightbitch, and Chris Sanders’ animation The Wild Robot.

The 49th edition of TIFF runs September 5-15.