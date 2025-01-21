The competition line-up for the 2025 Berlin International Film Festival will be announced today at a press conference at 11am CET (10am GMT).

New festival director Tricia Tuttle will reveal the titles for the Competition and new Perspectives strand alongside co-directors of film programming Jacqueline Lyanga and Michael Stütz.

The announcement will also be live-streamed on the festival’s social channels. Watch it live above.

Screen will update this page with the titles as they are announced. Refresh the page for latest updates.

As previously announced, the festival will open with Tom Tykwer’s Special Gala out of competition selection The Light. Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi dark comedy Mickey 17 has also been selected.

The 2025 Berlinale will run February 13-23, while the concurrent European Film Market will take place February 13-19.

Titles have previously been announced for the Panorama, Forum, Classics, Generation and Special strands.

US director Todd Haynes will preside over the jury for the festival, which will be the first headed by former BFI London Film Festival director Tuttle, following the departures of Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek last year.