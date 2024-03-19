Arsenal has acquired all German-language territories on Robin Vanbesien’s Berlinale documentary hold on to her, about the killing of a child by a Belgian police officer during a migration border control in 2018.



The deal was done with Czech Republic-based Filmotor which has acquired sales rights to the Belgian documentary.

hold on to her premiered in Forum Expanded at last month’s Berlinale.

The film details the killing of two-year-old Mawda Shawri by a Belgian police officer during a migration border control in 2018, and the hearing about the case in 2023.

Vanbesien’s debut feature was produced by Steven Dhoedt for Visualantics, with production company timely, in collaboration with non-governmental organisation La Voix Des Sans Papiers Bruxelles.

“I immediately felt the urgency of Mawda Shawri’s case,” said Michaela Cajkova, head of Filmotor, who added she was “captivated by the artistic approach of Robin.”