The Berlinale has completed the lineup for its Panorama, Generation, Forum and Forum expanded sections, with new films from Levan Akin and Andre Techine, plus the debut feature of US playwright Annie Baker.

Swedish filmmaker Akin, who scored an international hit in 2019 with And Then We Danced, will open the Panorama strand with Crossing, about two people travelling from Georgia to Istanbul in search of a young transgender woman.

Berlinale 2024 line-up

Panorama

Afterwar, dir. Birgitte Staermose

Every You Every Me, dir. Michael Fetter Nathansky

All Shall Be Well, dir. Ray Yeung

Andrea Gets A Divorce, dir. Josef Hader

Which Way Africa?, dir. David-Pierre Fila

Baldiga – Unlocked Heart, dir. Markus Stein

Betania, dir. Marcelo Botta

Between The Temples, dir. Nathan Silver

A Bit Of A Stranger, dir. Svitlana Lishchynska

Crossing, dir. Levan Akin

Cu Li Never Cries, dir. Lan Pham Ngoc

Diaries From Lebanon, dir. Myriam El Hajj

Faruk, dir. Asli Ozge

My New Friends, dir. Andre Techine

I Saw The TV Glow, dir. Jane Schoenbrun

Janet Planet, dir. Annie Baker

I’m Not Everything I Want To Be, dir. Klara Tasovska

Brief History Of A Family, dir. Lin Jianjie

Memories Of A Burning Body, dir. Antonella Sudasassi Furniss

No Other Land, dirs. Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

The Outrun, dir. Nora Fingscheidt

Paradises Of Diane, dirs. Carmen Jaquier, Jan Gassmann

Meanwhile On Earth, dir. Jeremy Clapin

My Stolen Planeti, dir. Farahnaz Sharifi

Sex, dir. Dag Johan Haugerud

Teaches Of Peaches, dirs. Philipp Fussenegger, Judy Landkammer

Rising Up At Night, dir. Nelson Makengo

Scorched Earth, dir. Thomas Arslan

The Visitor, dir. Bruce LaBruce

I Saw Three Black Lights, dir. Santiago Lozano Alvarez

Zeit Verbrechen - series

Generation 14plus

Who by Fire, dir. Philippe Lesage

Disco Afrika: A Malagasy Story, dir. Luck Razanajaona

Elbow, dir. Aslı Özarslan

Fin, dir. Ryan Machado

Last Swim, dir. Sasha Nathwani

Maydegol, dir. Sarvnaz Alambeigi

My Summer with Irène, dir. Carlo Sironi

The Great Phuket, dir. Liu Yaonan

Generation Kplus

Fox and Hare Save the Forest, dir. Mascha Halberstad

It’s Okay!, dir. Kim Hye-young

Reinas, dir. Klaudia Reynicke

The Major Tones, dir. Ingrid Pokropek

Through Rocks and Cloud, dir. Franco García Becerra

Winners, dir. Soleen Yusef

Young Hearts, dir. Anthony Schatteman

Forum

The Secret Drawer, dir. Costanza Quatriglio

True Chronicles of the Blida Joinville Psychiatric Hospital in the Last Century, when Dr Frantz Fanon Was Head of the Fifth Ward between 1953 and 1956, dir. Abdenour Zahzah

The Cats Of Gokogu Shrine, dir. Kazuhiro Soda

Henry Fonda For President, dir. Alexander Horwath

The Undergrowth, dir. Macu Machin

Holy Week, dir. Andrei Cohn

L’homme-vertige: Tales Of A City, dir. Malaury Eloi Paisley

The Human Hibernation, dir. Anna Cornudella

Well Ordered Nature, dir. Eva C. Heldmann

Intercepted, dir. Oksana Karpovych

In The Belly Of A Tiger, dir. Siddartha Jatla

The Adamant Girl, dir. Vinothraj PS

Maria’s Silence, dir. Davis Simanis

Sleeping With A Tiger, dir. Anja Salomonowitz

The Nights Still Smell Of Gunpowder, dir. Inadelso Cossa

Oasis, dirs. Tamara Uribe, Felipe Morgado

Oasis Of Now, dir. Chee Sum Chia

Exhuma, dir. Jang Jae-hyun

Skin In Spring, dir. Yennifer Uribe Alzate

Reas, dir. Lola Arias

The Editorial Office, dir. Roman Bondarchuk

Reproduction, dir. Katharina Pethke

Republic, dir. Jin Jiang

Resonance Spiral, dirs. Marinho de Pina, Filipa Cesar

Shahid, dir. Narges Kalhor

Traces Of Movement Before The Ice, dir. Rene Frolke

The Invisible Zoo, dir. Romuald Karmakar

What Did You Dream Last Night, Parajanov?, dir. Faraz Fesharaki

The Wrong Movie, dir. Keren Cytter

All The Long Nights, dir. Sho Miyake

Forum Special

Art Education, dir. Maria Lassnig

Baroque Statues, dir. Maria Lassnig

Chairs, dir. Maria Lassnig

Couples, dir. Maria Lassnig

Mother And Daughter, or The Night Is Never Complete, dir. Lana Gogoberidze

Those Days In Terezin, dir. Sibylle Schonemann

Voices Of The Silenced, dirs. Park Soo-nam, Park Maeui

Encounter, dir. Maria Lassnig

Iris, dir. Maria Lassnig

Letter From My Village, dir. Safi Faye

The Ballad Of Maria Lassnig, dirs. Maria Lassnig, Hubert Sielecki

Palmistry, dir. Maria Lassnig

Selfportrait, dir. Maria Lassnig

Shapes, dir. Maria Lassnig

Techqua Ikachi, Land – My Life, dirs. Anka Schmid, James Danaqyumptewa, Agnes Barmettler

Forum Expanded