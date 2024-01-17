The Berlinale has completed the lineup for its Panorama, Generation, Forum and Forum expanded sections, with new films from Levan Akin and Andre Techine, plus the debut feature of US playwright Annie Baker.
Swedish filmmaker Akin, who scored an international hit in 2019 with And Then We Danced, will open the Panorama strand with Crossing, about two people travelling from Georgia to Istanbul in search of a young transgender woman.
More to follow.
Berlinale 2024 line-up
Panorama
- Afterwar, dir. Birgitte Staermose
- Every You Every Me, dir. Michael Fetter Nathansky
- All Shall Be Well, dir. Ray Yeung
- Andrea Gets A Divorce, dir. Josef Hader
- Which Way Africa?, dir. David-Pierre Fila
- Baldiga – Unlocked Heart, dir. Markus Stein
- Betania, dir. Marcelo Botta
- Between The Temples, dir. Nathan Silver
- A Bit Of A Stranger, dir. Svitlana Lishchynska
- Crossing, dir. Levan Akin
- Cu Li Never Cries, dir. Lan Pham Ngoc
- Diaries From Lebanon, dir. Myriam El Hajj
- Faruk, dir. Asli Ozge
- My New Friends, dir. Andre Techine
- I Saw The TV Glow, dir. Jane Schoenbrun
- Janet Planet, dir. Annie Baker
- I’m Not Everything I Want To Be, dir. Klara Tasovska
- Brief History Of A Family, dir. Lin Jianjie
- Memories Of A Burning Body, dir. Antonella Sudasassi Furniss
- No Other Land, dirs. Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor
- The Outrun, dir. Nora Fingscheidt
- Paradises Of Diane, dirs. Carmen Jaquier, Jan Gassmann
- Meanwhile On Earth, dir. Jeremy Clapin
- My Stolen Planeti, dir. Farahnaz Sharifi
- Sex, dir. Dag Johan Haugerud
- Teaches Of Peaches, dirs. Philipp Fussenegger, Judy Landkammer
- Rising Up At Night, dir. Nelson Makengo
- Scorched Earth, dir. Thomas Arslan
- The Visitor, dir. Bruce LaBruce
- I Saw Three Black Lights, dir. Santiago Lozano Alvarez
- Zeit Verbrechen - series
Generation 14plus
- Who by Fire, dir. Philippe Lesage
- Disco Afrika: A Malagasy Story, dir. Luck Razanajaona
- Elbow, dir. Aslı Özarslan
- Fin, dir. Ryan Machado
- Last Swim, dir. Sasha Nathwani
- Maydegol, dir. Sarvnaz Alambeigi
- My Summer with Irène, dir. Carlo Sironi
- The Great Phuket, dir. Liu Yaonan
Generation Kplus
- Fox and Hare Save the Forest, dir. Mascha Halberstad
- It’s Okay!, dir. Kim Hye-young
- Reinas, dir. Klaudia Reynicke
- The Major Tones, dir. Ingrid Pokropek
- Through Rocks and Cloud, dir. Franco García Becerra
- Winners, dir. Soleen Yusef
- Young Hearts, dir. Anthony Schatteman
Forum
- The Secret Drawer, dir. Costanza Quatriglio
- True Chronicles of the Blida Joinville Psychiatric Hospital in the Last Century, when Dr Frantz Fanon Was Head of the Fifth Ward between 1953 and 1956, dir. Abdenour Zahzah
- The Cats Of Gokogu Shrine, dir. Kazuhiro Soda
- Henry Fonda For President, dir. Alexander Horwath
- The Undergrowth, dir. Macu Machin
- Holy Week, dir. Andrei Cohn
- L’homme-vertige: Tales Of A City, dir. Malaury Eloi Paisley
- The Human Hibernation, dir. Anna Cornudella
- Well Ordered Nature, dir. Eva C. Heldmann
- Intercepted, dir. Oksana Karpovych
- In The Belly Of A Tiger, dir. Siddartha Jatla
- The Adamant Girl, dir. Vinothraj PS
- Maria’s Silence, dir. Davis Simanis
- Sleeping With A Tiger, dir. Anja Salomonowitz
- The Nights Still Smell Of Gunpowder, dir. Inadelso Cossa
- Oasis, dirs. Tamara Uribe, Felipe Morgado
- Oasis Of Now, dir. Chee Sum Chia
- Exhuma, dir. Jang Jae-hyun
- Skin In Spring, dir. Yennifer Uribe Alzate
- Reas, dir. Lola Arias
- The Editorial Office, dir. Roman Bondarchuk
- Reproduction, dir. Katharina Pethke
- Republic, dir. Jin Jiang
- Resonance Spiral, dirs. Marinho de Pina, Filipa Cesar
- Shahid, dir. Narges Kalhor
- Traces Of Movement Before The Ice, dir. Rene Frolke
- The Invisible Zoo, dir. Romuald Karmakar
- What Did You Dream Last Night, Parajanov?, dir. Faraz Fesharaki
- The Wrong Movie, dir. Keren Cytter
- All The Long Nights, dir. Sho Miyake
Forum Special
- Art Education, dir. Maria Lassnig
- Baroque Statues, dir. Maria Lassnig
- Chairs, dir. Maria Lassnig
- Couples, dir. Maria Lassnig
- Mother And Daughter, or The Night Is Never Complete, dir. Lana Gogoberidze
- Those Days In Terezin, dir. Sibylle Schonemann
- Voices Of The Silenced, dirs. Park Soo-nam, Park Maeui
- Encounter, dir. Maria Lassnig
- Iris, dir. Maria Lassnig
- Letter From My Village, dir. Safi Faye
- The Ballad Of Maria Lassnig, dirs. Maria Lassnig, Hubert Sielecki
- Palmistry, dir. Maria Lassnig
- Selfportrait, dir. Maria Lassnig
- Shapes, dir. Maria Lassnig
- Techqua Ikachi, Land – My Life, dirs. Anka Schmid, James Danaqyumptewa, Agnes Barmettler
Forum Expanded
- Barrunto, dir. Emilia Beatriz
- CERTAIN WINDS FROM THE SOUTH, dir. Eric Gyamfi
- Death Mask, dir. John
- detours while speaking of monsters, dir. Deniz Şimşek
- for here am i sitting in a tin can far above the world, dir. Gala Hernández López
- Grandmamauntsistercat, dir. Zuza Banasińska
- Here We Are, dir. Chanasorn Chaikitiporn
- hold on to her, dir. Robin Vanbesien
- I Don’t Want To Be Just A Memory, dir. Sarnt Utamachote
- In Praise Of Slowness, dir. Hicham Gardaf
- Myanmar Anatomy, dir. Prapat Jiwarangsan
- Nanacatepec, dirs. Elena Pardo, Azucena Losana
- On The Battlefield, dirs. Little Egypt Collective, Theresa Delsoin, Lisa Marie Malloy, J.P. Sniadecki, Ray Whitaker
- O Seeker, dir. Gavati Wad
- The Perfect Square, dir. Gernot Wieland
- The Periphery Of The Base, dir. Zhou Tao
- QUEBRANTE, dir. Janaina Wagner
- Remote Occlusions, dir. Utkarsh
- Room 404, dir. Elysa Wendi, Wai Shing Lee
- Sarcophagus Of Drunken Loves, dir. Joana Hadjithomas & Khalil Joreige
- Two Refusals (Would We Recognize Ourselves Unbroken?), dir. Suneil Sanzgiri
No comments yet