UK-based filmmaker Sasha Nathwani has wrapped his debut feature Last Swim, a day-in-a-life drama featuring a host of rising stars, co-written by Screen 2018 producer Star of Tomorrow Helen Simmons,

The film stars newcomer Deba Hekmat alongside Under The Shadow actress Narges Rashidi, Screen 2022 Star of Tomorrow Solly McLeod, The Batman’s Jay Lycurgo and Denzel Baidoo. Shooting took place from mid-May to early June at locations across London.

Last Swim follows an ambitious Iranian teenager in London who has been diagnosed with a life-changing condition. On A-level results day, she leads her friends on a trip across the city, where she meets a trainee football player and develops an inconvenient romance.

The film is produced by Cambell Beaton for the UK’s Fortune Films, Jezz Vernon for Port Royal London, and Sorcha Shepherd for Caviar London. Executive producers are Nisha Mullea and Bert Hamelinck for Caviar.

Beaton is a producer on upcoming feature Bonus Track, also produced by Simmons for her company Erebus Pictures; he has also produced shorts including 2014 Bafta-nominated The Karman Line, and music videos for Billie Eilish, Bjork and Dua Lipa.

Caviar has offices in the US, UK, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. The company has previously produced features including Chloe Zhao’s 2017 The Rider, Darius Marder’s Oscar-winning Sound Of Metal and Gina Gammell and Riley Keough’s War Pony, winner of the Cannes 2022 Camera d’Or.

UK-based director Nathwani has previously directed shorts including 2017’s Play The Game about a Black footballer in 1980s England; and 2021’s Raj’s Story, also produced by Beaton. He has also worked extensively in commercials and music videos, for artists including Izzy Bizu, Jasmine Thompson, Snakehips, Brother Leo and MK.

Last Swim is a first feature as a writer for Simmons, who has previously produced five features including 2022’s Klokkenluider starring Jenna Coleman and Tom Burke. Her upcoming titles including Luna Carmoon’s Hoard with Joseph Quinn, produced through Erebus Pictures.

Olan Collardy, a 2021 Screen Star as a cinematographer, shot the film.