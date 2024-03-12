Bafta and BFI Flare are teaming up for the 10th year to support six LGBTQIA+ creatives with their film or television debuts through a professional development programme.

The cohort includes Cherish Oteka, who won the 2022 Bafta in best British short film for their docudrama The Black Cop. Oteka is currently directing and producing a feature documentary about the Gay Games.

Also selected is Glasgow-based producer Isabella Bassett, whose credits include development coordinator for BBC Studios continuing drama River City; writer and actor Zak Ghazi-Torbati, who is developing a musical TV series with Left Bank Pictures; filmmaker Charlie Tidmas, who has a feature in development with BFI Network; and writer and actor Miles Sloman, who is developing a TV series with Sid Gentle Films.

The six filmmakers will participate in events and workshops at both Bafta and the BFI as well as networking opportunities during the BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival (March 13-24), wellbeing and career coaching.

Alumni of the programme include Layla director Amrou Al-Kadhi, Georgia Oakley, Aleem Khan, Dionne Edwards and Paris Zarcilla.