BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival (March 19-30) has unveiled its full line-up, with 56 features across three strands, exploring subjects such as Kenya’s ballroom scene and the appeal of dating apps.

The programme has films and shorts from 41 countries, with six world premiere features. These include Kenyan filmmaker Njoroge Muthoni’s How To Live, which explores Nairobi’s vibrant ballroom scene and celebrates queer African joy.

In Yu-jin Lee’s Manok, the owner of a South Korean lesbian bar must return to her small hometown after clashing with the city’s younger queer community.

Buenos Aires-set comedy drama Few Feet Away from Tadeo Pestaña Caro sees one man’s use of dating apps for casual hook-ups turn into a double-edged sword.

Where You Find Me examines the unlikely connection between a gynaecologist’s drug-fuelled escape and a trans club manager’s legal battle, directed and produced by a German collective of Willi Andrick, Juan Bermúdez, Isis Rampf and Anna Schröder.

Films coming to the festival after debuts further afield include Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s Berlinale competition title Hot Milk, starring Emma Mackey, Fiona Shaw and Vicky Krieps. Esteban Arango’s Ponyboi comes to Flare after Sundance, in which a gender non-conforming sex worker tries to escape their pimp and some Italian gangsters.

As previously announced, Andrew Ahn’s Sundance world premiere, comedy of errors The Wedding Banquet starring Lily Gladstone, will open the festival. Closing night film is Filipe Matzembacher and Marcio Reolon’s Night Tales – an erotic Brazilian feature which world premiered at the Berlinale.

The BFI Flare 2025 programming team includes Grace Barber-Plentie, Diana Cipriano, Zorian Clayton, Jaye Hudson, Rhianna Ilube, Darren Jones and Wema Mumma.

The full industry programme line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.