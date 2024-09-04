Film Constellation, the London and Paris-based production, finance and sales outfit, has secured a raft of additional sales on UK filmmaker Bruce Goodison’s completed supernatural horror Black Cab.

The film has sold to Portugal (Nos Audiovisuais), Poland (Best Film), Scandinavia (NjutaFilms), CIS and Baltics (Arna Media), Middle East & North Africa (Falcon Films), Turkey (Mars) and Vietnam (Lumix), with discussions ongoing in multiple territories including Spain and Latin America.

As previously announced, AMC Networks’ genre streamer, Shudder, will debut the film on its platform in North America, UK-Ireland and Australia and New Zealand, with a release date now confirmed of November 8 2024.

Shaun Of The Dead and Hot Fuzz star Frost play an erratic cab driver, with Last Night In Soho’s Synnøve Karlsen and The Colour Room’s Luke Norris playing couple who find their jovial black cab driver is not taking them home. Trapped on a desolate, supposedly haunted road, they are faced with their captor’s true intentions.

Sony Pictures Television and Stolen Films co-produced alongside AMC Networks’ Shudder.

The screenplay is written by David Michael Emerson and Virginia Gilbert, with additional writing material from Frost.